ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Review: Hotel Fiester Hannes Burbach-Holzhausen

By Tennen Gold November 14, 2021, 3:32 pm
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Review: Bank Hotel Stockholm (SLH & Hyatt) I’m guessing from reading the headline, 99% of OMAAT readers are saying “huh?” So yeah, let’s get into a completely different kind of hotel review…. Why & how we booked Hotel Fiester Hannes. After a few nights at the lovely Four Seasons...

onemileatatime.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Interesting Wyndham Timeshare Offer, Hyatt Review: The Bellevue Hotel Philadelphia, Official Stranger Things Store Opens In NYC & LA & More- The Rehash!

Last weekend we had an appointment to get Lucas and Theo’s passports renewed. The morning of the appointment, we got a call from the post office that we had to reschedule!. Passport appointments aren’t easy to come by so we’re hoping that there aren’t any issues this weekend. We’re going to pay the rush fee and once we receive the new passports, we’ll be looking for flights for Spring Break.
LIFESTYLE
thetravelmagazine.net

Hotel Review: Villa Copenhagen, Denmark

The Villa Copenhagen hotel was built in grand Neo-Baroque style in 1912, opened its doors in 2020 in the heart of the Danish capital and was once the city’s Central Post & Telegraph Head Office. One of the city’s most ambitious projects, it has been transformed into an elegant, modern eco-friendly hotel that combines sophistication and sustainability.
LIFESTYLE
travelagewest.com

Hotel Review: Haiku House Maui

When night falls, the sky above Haiku House on Maui’s North Shore is filled with stars — millions, maybe trillions of them, far too many to count even with a powerful telescope. Sign Up for Our Monthly Hawaii Newsletter. I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy. They look like sparkling...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyde Hotel Dubai Opens

The Hyde Hotel Dubai opened last week in Business Bay in collaboration with owner, Emerald Palace Group. Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021. Philippe Zrihen, Brand COO & Head of North America, Ennismore said, "We are thrilled to introduce...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
cntraveller.com

The Woodward hotel review, Geneva, Switzerland

Because this is one of the best hotels of its kind to have opened in goodness knows how long. Ages. Hotel address: The Woodward hotel, 37 Quai Wilson, 1201 Geneva, Switzerland. Opening night went without a hitch. Unseasonably fine weather. A gentle breeze off the lake. The crowd – Oetker Collection loyalists, local bigwigs, assorted high rollers – was thumbs up and full of beans. Only three journalists were there to lower the tone, a dashing Frenchman, a gimlet-eyed German lady with a sense of humour as dry as a wooden god’s, and the present reviewer. ‘Be v-e-r-y careful what you say,’ the German advised. ‘In Geneva one person in every four is a spy. This is fact.’
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Hotel Tahiti Opens

The new 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti offers easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Porand is located just two miles from the international airport. “With nearly 20 percent of Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ pipeline dedicated to growing our resort portfolio, Hilton Hotel Tahiti is an exciting addition to our flagship brand,” said Gary Steffen, global brand head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “As we anticipate more guests wanting to book travel to dream destinations like Tahiti, this beautiful new resort is a prime example of the premium amenities, exceptional service and exotic locale that our brand is known for throughout the world.”
LIFESTYLE
golfmonthly.com

Emporda Golf Hotel Review

Emporda Golf Hotel in Costa Brava has two excellent and contrasting 18-hole courses, named Links and Forest. The hotel has undergone a refurbishment which cost €21m. Of this nearly €7m was spent on the Links course and involved work to all the bunkers. That’s a lot of money, but then there is a lot of bunkering.
GOLF
TravelDailyNews.com

New hotels 'land' at LAX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Prism Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Hyatt Place LAX / Century Blvd and Hyatt House LAX / Century Blvd, both located directly adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and with views of the LAX runways and the lights of downtown Los Angeles. In the midst of LAX’s robust $14B renovation, the new properties are steps away from the airport’s highly anticipated “people mover,” and brings an elevated Hyatt experience to the rapidly evolving neighborhood.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Chain#Restaurants#Pub#Omaat#Hotel Fiester Hannes#Lufthansa#A Holiday Inn Express#Siegen#Eur
TrendHunter.com

Floating Eco-Tourist Hotels

Turtle Bay is an exo-tourist destination located in Thailand's Hua Hin on Khao Tao Reservoir. The hotel destination combines sustainable designs with local building materials to create five floating bamboo bungalows committed to preserving its surrounding ecosystem. In Thai folklore, turtles are known for bringing prosperity. The region is home...
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

Review: Casa Salles Is the World's First "Tequila Hotel"

“There are two main streets in Tequila,” says Steffin Oghene, the Vice President of Global Marketing & Business Development for Tequila El Tequileño, as our bus bumps aggressively over a cobblestone road. “And this is one of them.”. I’m part of a small group headed into Tequila, a town in...
LIFESTYLE
liveandletsfly.com

Hotel Review: Hyatt Regency Houston West

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
TRAVEL
cntraveller.com

Vico Milano hotel review, Milan, Italy

For an insider’s creative oasis – an aggressively stylish Milanese home-from-home dressed in a design enthusiast’s personal art and antique collection. If the aim is to eat, sleep and walk Milan like a local (albeit a very cool one), this is where to drop your Berlutis. Hotel address: Vico Milano,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
BoardingArea

Fantastic deals just got better! Get 20% off great TAP Air Portugal fares (USA, UK, EU & more)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

10 Major Travel Myths Debunked, Including Upgrades

There’s never a bad time to become knowledgeable. Like they say in the Lion King, what’s in the past is in the past. We’re here to help dispel the silly tips and genuine fake news the internet may have delivered into your traveling tool box. With far too much straight...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Review: Hotel Trio Healdsburg, a Marriott Hotel

In a nutshell: the Hotel Trio Healdsburg is an upscale extended-stay hotel with a decent Sonoma County location, friendly staff, and nice facilities. Technically under the Residence Inn umbrella, it’s nicer than other properties within the brand. The one catch is the high nightly rates the hotel commands, which I was able to avoid by booking with a 50,000-point free night certificate.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Hotel Review: The very pleasant Aloft London Excel

Check-In Check-in was a breeze, with friendly desk attendants cheerily informing us that we didn’t need to wear masks in the hotel. In the lobby there is a long bar area as well as a small shop, where you can make purchases of various snacks and drinks. Things like water, cans of beer, coca-cola, crisps and even things like cereal were available for sale.
TRAVEL
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel (Paris, France)

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel (Paris, France) Hotel website: Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel. Tip: get complimentary VIP perks when booking via Virtuoso. Originally built in 1758, Hôtel de Crillon enjoys an unrivaled position overlooking Place...
LIFESTYLE
cntraveller.com

Amara hotel review, Cyprus

For a slick and spacious hotel with world-class restaurants, set on the beach. Hotel address: Amara Hotel, 95 Amathus Avenue, Agios Tychonas 4533, Limassol, Cyprus. Raising the hotel game in Limassol and indeed Cyprus itself, the Amara sits on the coast, up a tree-lined, sweeping drive made up of grand, shimmering tiles (a style brought from inside out, because even the road outside has gone up a notch). Moments after your car door is opened by a smiling dark-suited doorman, you’ll be informed about the separate entrance for the Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, Matsuhisa Limassol, before being led down a small pool-lined suspended walkway, complete with imposing, high-backed chairs that look like a cross between a throne and an elegant birdcage. Inside, the immaculate design continues, and you’ll be struck by a sky-high infinity sea view, framed by multiple glass doors and monolithic black wooden blinds (see above).
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Thanks To COVID, The Shift From Hotels To Airbnb Has Happened

Before 2020, some people predicted that services like Airbnb would be a major disruptor in the lodging space. Opening up the inventory of individual renters to the masses would drive people from hotels to empty condos, guest houses, cabins, trailers, houseboats, and yurts. While many travelers knew of Airbnb, many,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

149K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy