Review: Hotel Fiester Hannes Burbach-Holzhausen

Because this is one of the best hotels of its kind to have opened in goodness knows how long. Ages. Hotel address: The Woodward hotel, 37 Quai Wilson, 1201 Geneva, Switzerland. Opening night went without a hitch. Unseasonably fine weather. A gentle breeze off the lake. The crowd – Oetker Collection loyalists, local bigwigs, assorted high rollers – was thumbs up and full of beans. Only three journalists were there to lower the tone, a dashing Frenchman, a gimlet-eyed German lady with a sense of humour as dry as a wooden god’s, and the present reviewer. ‘Be v-e-r-y careful what you say,’ the German advised. ‘In Geneva one person in every four is a spy. This is fact.’

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO