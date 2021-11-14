Washington Football Team fears Chase Young tore ACL
A rough season for the Washington Football Team took a brutal turn on Sunday when star defensive end Chase Young left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury.
Young managed to walk off the field with help after suffering the injury.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the NFC East team fears Young has a torn ACL.
The injury occurred in the second quarter.
Young returned to the sidelines with the aid of crutches in the second half.
