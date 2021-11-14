ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team fears Chase Young tore ACL

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
A rough season for the Washington Football Team took a brutal turn on Sunday when star defensive end Chase Young left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury.

Young managed to walk off the field with help after suffering the injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the NFC East team fears Young has a torn ACL.

The injury occurred in the second quarter.

Young returned to the sidelines with the aid of crutches in the second half.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

