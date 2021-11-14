Spain v Sweden Live Commentary, 15/11/2021

Thanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. Spain are not scheduled to be in action until 2022 with their next opponent to be confirmed. Sweden will face a battle to be one of the three teams...
What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Spain took a big step toward securing an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup in Qatar by defeating Greece 1-0 on Thursday after Sweden stumbled against Georgia. Pablo Sarabia converted a penalty kick in the first half to lift Spain past the Swedes at the...
London (AFP) – Sweden slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat in Georgia on Thursday handing Spain a lifeline in their bid to secure qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice in the second half for the hosts in Tblisi as a Sweden side boasting Zlatan...
After a shock defeat to Georgia, Sweden travel to Spain facing a far harder task than seemed likely to be the case heading into the international break. Rather than just picking up a draw, Janne Andersson's side must now win in Seville if they are to qualify automatically for next winter's World Cup.
The South Africans will now meet Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies in their bid to be crowned inaugural African women’s club champions. Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies stormed into the Caf Women’s Champions League final following a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Malabo Kings at Al-Salam Stadium on Monday. Following a 0-0 regulation time...
The East Africans battled in the dead rubber in Nairobi as they concluded their dismal qualifying journey. Kenya recorded their first win in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after beating Rwanda 2-1 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday. Michael Olunga - who found the back of the net in...
Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January (The Sun) AC Milan and Juventus are eyeing a move for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, reports Calciomercato. The 21-year-old has grown in stature for the Argentine giants and looks ready for a move to Europe. River are set to wait...
Barcelona try to get things going early on in the game, with Memphis Depay having a shot after just three minutes – it's saved, though. The Barcelona fans are PUMPED for Xavi's first match in charge - and it's a derby against Espanyol to boot. Kick-off is just five minutes...
The 2.Bundesliga club's former head coach is the subject of an investigation by prosecutors in Germany. Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang and his assistant Florian Junge have stepped down from their positions at the 2.Bundesliga club amid allegations of faking Covid-19 vaccine certificates. Anfang was revealed to be the...
The 22-year-old Super Eagle responds to the Senegal stars’ statement by thanking him for the warm welcome at the Parthenopeans. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has sent a heartwarming message to teammate and defender Kalidou Koulibaly thanking him for all he has done for him. On Thursday, the Senegal defender showered...
The 31-year-old former Indomitable Lion skipper discusses the huge task awaiting them when they host the Reds at Vicarage Road on Saturday. Watford defender Nicolas Nkoulou discusses his challenge facing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Hornets will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home...
Our both teams to score European accumulator this weekend heads to Camp Nou and Anfield as well as the Bundesliga and Serie A. Barcelona vs Espanyol - Both teams to score at 10/11 (1.91) with bet365. Both teams to score has paid out in six of Barca's seven home matches...
The Blues fell to the Foxes twice in the three meetings last season and the 21-year-old knows what they will encounter. wide manChelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is optimistic of getting a positive outcome against a tough Leicester City in Saturday's Premier League assignment. Last season, the teams met three times. The...
Comments / 0