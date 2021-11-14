ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Spain v Sweden Live Commentary, 15/11/2021

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. Spain are not scheduled to be in action until 2022 with their next opponent to be confirmed. Sweden will face a battle to be one of the three teams...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
kentuckytoday.com

Spain passes Sweden in Group B of European qualifying

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Spain took a big step toward securing an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup in Qatar by defeating Greece 1-0 on Thursday after Sweden stumbled against Georgia. Pablo Sarabia converted a penalty kick in the first half to lift Spain past the Swedes at the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Olmo
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Emil Forsberg
World Soccer Talk

Sweden shocker in Georgia opens door for Spain

London (AFP) – Sweden slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat in Georgia on Thursday handing Spain a lifeline in their bid to secure qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice in the second half for the hosts in Tblisi as a Sweden side boasting Zlatan...
goal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns v Malabo Kings Match Report, 15/11/2021

The South Africans will now meet Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies in their bid to be crowned inaugural African women’s club champions. Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies stormed into the Caf Women’s Champions League final following a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Malabo Kings at Al-Salam Stadium on Monday. Following a 0-0 regulation time...
LOTTERY
goal.com

Kenya v Rwanda Match Report, 2021/11/15

The East Africans battled in the dead rubber in Nairobi as they concluded their dismal qualifying journey. Kenya recorded their first win in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after beating Rwanda 2-1 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday. Michael Olunga - who found the back of the net in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

‘He can strike any moment’ - Watford's Nkoulou on how to stop Ronaldo

The 31-year-old former Indomitable Lion skipper discusses the huge task awaiting them when they host the Reds at Vicarage Road on Saturday. Watford defender Nicolas Nkoulou discusses his challenge facing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Hornets will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Both teams to score weekend accumulator

Our both teams to score European accumulator this weekend heads to Camp Nou and Anfield as well as the Bundesliga and Serie A. Barcelona vs Espanyol - Both teams to score at 10/11 (1.91) with bet365. Both teams to score has paid out in six of Barca's seven home matches...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy