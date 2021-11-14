ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Broncos: 5 matchups to watch on offense

By Glenn Erby
 6 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) are back on the road this week for another AFC West matchup as they head to Denver to face the Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Here are five key matchups to watch when Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia have the football.

1. Eagles talented OL vs. Broncos stout DL

The Eagles have dominant in the run game over the past three weeks and on Sunday they’ll face a Broncos defense that is allowing 98.3 rushing yards per game, which is sixth-best in the NFL.

2. Dallas Goedert vs. Broncos LB core

The Broncos’ three leading tacklers in the front seven are out and it’ll be Kenny Young matched up against Philadelphia’s star tight end. Goedert could eat on Sunday.

3. DeVonta Smith vs. Kyle Fuller

The former Alabama teammates should match up early and often at Denver, with Surtain II playing despite a lingering injury, but Kyle Fuller and former Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby could see most of the snaps against the Heisman Trophy winner.

4. Nick Sirianni vs. Broncos DT Ed Donatell

Sirianni is aware that Denver’s defensive front is stout, but he can’t go away from the running back that has become so fruitful over the past three weeks.

With the Broncos thin at linebacker, expect Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to make his attempt at slowing down the Philadelphia offense from the dime personnel.

Sirianni should lean on Jordan Howard and the running game while unleashing Hurts via the play-action pass.

5. Jalen Hurts vs. Justin Simmons-Kareem Jackson

Denver does have 22 sacks on the season, but Von Miller took almost six of those quarterback sacks to the Rams. Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson are solid safeties, but they can be had in the passing game.

PFF currently ranks the Broncos pass defense as the 28th best unit in the league. If the offensive line can give Hurts time, he could have a big day.

