Some books were recently pulled from the shelves of a school library in Goddard, and some of them are classics. The books have also been challenged by other school districts. This comes after one parent complained about the books. When that complaint happened, there was a list that was compiled and given to the school administrators. Administrators then removed the books from the shelves for review and made the decision to return the books to the library shelves for students to check out.

GODDARD, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO