Yesterday evening, the Flyers played their long awaited (at least by myself) Hall of Fame Celebration game, honoring the newest inductees, Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet. The guest list of both players and coaches included the likes of Eric Lindros and Danny Briere, and while unfortunately, the game was not televised, we did get quite a few highlights and photos via the team’s official social media accounts, including the aforementioned pair.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO