The Elliptic report says DeFi protocols lost $10.5 billion to hackers in two years. Despite most people seeing potentials in the crypto market, they can testify that the industry needs to eliminate some elements. Elements like scams and hacks are one of the reasons why traders are shying away from the market. Despite the decentralized finance market providing traders with massive opportunities to invest and profit, some individuals still steal from other traders. According to a report by Elliptic, a firm specializing in risk management, the decentralized finance market has lost more than $10 billion to hackers and fraudsters.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO