Football legend dead at 87

Winchester, VA (LOOTPRESS) – A legendary West Virginia University football hero who went on to stardom in the National Football League has passed away at 87.

Word of Sam Huff’s passing reached the West Virginia coal mine country that he called home Saturday. In addition to his Mountain State stardom, Huff is a member of the NFL Hall of Fame and is honored by both the New York Giants and Washington Redskins for his NFL career.

After retiring from play, Huff became a Washington icon when he joined his former quarterback, Sonny Jurgensen, in broadcasting Washington football. Prior to that, he was a color commentator on Giants broadcasts.

But it was in Washington that fans regularly turned off their television sound to hear the banter between Huff and Jurgensen. Polls taken in West Virginia during Huff’s playing and broadcast careers showed that state residents routinely rooted for Washington as “our team.”

Huff’s daughter, Catherine Huff Myers, confirmed his death to The Washington Post. The newspaper reported he had been suffering with dementia since 2013

Huff was a native of Farmington, and an All-American two-way player at WVU in the 1950s. He is particularly remembered for WVU’s game against Georgia Tech in the 1953 Sugar Bowl.

He was chosen in the third round of the 1956 NFL draft by the Giants. That made him the thirtieth overall pick. He spent eight seasons with the Giants, establishing himself as one of the game’s top linebackers. 9

In 1959, Huff became the first NFL player to land on the cover of Time magazine. A year later he was featured in a CBS documentary, “The Violent World of Sam Huff,” narrated by Walter Cronkite.

Huff went on to play four years for Washington. He is a member of the Giants’ Ring of Honor and the Washington Ring of Fame.

His number 75 was retired by WVU.

The NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio announced that it will fly flags at half-staff in Huff’s honor. Condolences flowed by the thousands to his survivors.