Terry McLaurin injures collarbone, questionable to return for Washington

By Alex Seats
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team’s No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin was forced from the field during Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McLaurin suffered an apparent collarbone injury in the second quarter and was helped to the locker room. The team later confirmed McLaurin had hurt...

