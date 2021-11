WHO: Ontario Reign (7-0-1) at Bakersfield Condors (4-3-0) WHEN: Saturday, November 6, @ 7:00 PM (Pacific) HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: AHLTV – TWITTER: @ontarioreign & @ShafReign. TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign make their first trip of the season to Bakersfield on Saturday to take on the Condors for the second time during the 2021-22 season. While the Reign are at the top of the heap in the Pacific Division, Bakersfield is currently in third place with eight points and a percentage of 0.571. The two clubs met for the first time on October 22, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Ontario. Coming off a win over Henderson in their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Reign extended their season-opening point streak to eight games.

