MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hundreds of Cuban Americans and other activists took to the streets of Little Havana on Monday, demonstrating on behalf of people living in Cuba. The locals are calling for changes in the communist country, better living conditions and more freedom for the people there. They waved Cuban flags and chanted “Patria y Vida,” which translates to “Homeland and Life.” They started gathering around noon, and by 5 p.m. at least 300 demonstrators had gathered outside the Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench caught up with Ramon Saul Sanchez of the Democracy Movement, who said that “Cuban people want...

