Fusarium wilt in watermelons: Cultivar selection critical for managing disease

The Sierra Nevada mountain range, which traces the eastern edge of California, has baffled geologists for years. No one really knows when or how the crests and peaks of its night silhouette first sprung into being, despite being one of the largest mountain belts in the world. Some evidence suggests California's extensive mountain range is 'only' 3 to 5 million years old, while other evidence suggests it's more like 40 million years old. That's a huge discrepancy, but what if those dates are both sort of right? That might sound impossible, but new research from the giant basin to the southeast of the Sierra...

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO