Report: Blue Jays join E-Rod pursuit

The Blue Jays weren’t involved in the first major free agent signing of the offseason, but it may very well impact the market, and their plans. There have been a handful of smaller moves that came before it, but the first semi-major domino of the free agent market fell on Monday when the news broke that Eduardo Rodriguez is joining the Detroit Tigers. There were plenty of reports that the Tigers planned to spend some significant money to get better, and they proved that very early by bringing in the long-time Boston Red Sox left-hander. Reports indicate that E-Rod’s next contract is worth 77 million over five years, but also includes an opt-out after the second season that could prove to be very valuable to the 28 year old.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO