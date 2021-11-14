ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Blue Jays join E-Rod pursuit

By Michael Bradburn
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays are joining the pursuit for free-agent left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Rodriguez is also drawing interest from the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers, Morosi...

www.thescore.com

MLB Daily Dish

Blue Jays issue qualifying offers to Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray, per report

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a decision on their top impending free agents, issuing qualifying offers to second baseman Marcus Semien and starter Robbie Ray. Both players now have 10 days to decide whether they will accept the one-year, $18.4 million contracts or explore free agency instead. It seems likely that both opt for the latter option, which will result in a longer-term contract and more money, too.
MLB
theScore

Report: Red Sox made multi-year offer to E-Rod, Tigers showing early interest

The Boston Red Sox are attempting to retain Eduardo Rodriguez through multiple means, but the left-hander's market seems to be heating up quickly. The Red Sox offered E-Rod a multi-year deal while the pending free agent continues to mull whether to accept his one-year, $18.4-million qualifying offer from the club, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
MLB
Yardbarker

Is Japanese Outfielder Seiya Suzuki A Fit for the Blue Jays?

The Hiroshima Carp will post outfielder Seiya Suzuki for Major League clubs this offseason, per JP Morosi. After 1054 Nippon Professional Baseball games, Suzuki can become the latest Japanese posting to step over and make an immediate impact for an MLB club. At a quick glance, he's not what the...
MLB
theScore

Report: Blue Jays made multi-year offer to Matz, won't make QO

The Toronto Blue Jays made an effort to retain Steven Matz, but they reportedly do not plan to tender the left-handed starter a qualifying offer, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. In the days leading up to Sunday - the deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their pending...
NFL
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Jon Morosi
Person
Jon Heyman
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Current starting rotation at the moment

The Blue Jays head into the offseason with several questions around who will be in their lineup come the start of the 2022 MLB campaign. The starting rotation has the biggest question marks going into the upcoming season, as the club primarily used six different starters during this past season, and two of them will likely hit free agency.
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: A Trio of Silver Slugger Winners

The Blue Jays had a trio of players take home Silver Slugger Awards Thursday night as the winners were announced. Marcus Semien takes home the Silver Slugger Award as the top hitter at second base, which comes a few days after also taking home the Gold Glove Award for the same position. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who was announced as the Hank Aaron Award winner two days ago was selected as the Silver Slugger Award winner for first base and lastly, Teoscar Hernandez takes home his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award in the outfield.
MLB
FanSided

3 moves for the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays were so close, yet so far. One game was all that separated them from the postseason as their 91 win campaign was for naught. It is easy to regard the season as a disappointment from that viewpoint. But that is not the case. The Blue Jays...
NFL
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Emoji Reactions to MLB Awards

The past couple of weeks have given Blue Jays fans a chance to reflect on what was truly a memorable season. Marcus Semien captured his first Gold Glove award, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Hank Aaron Award, and three Blue Jays players were named Silver Sluggers. This recognition has made...
MLB
Yardbarker

Semien: A Short Stop As A Toronto Blue Jay?

Marcus Semien, who had a terrific season with the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays, is a free agent. What is the potential value of a new Semien contract? Should Toronto re-sign him? Should Toronto be a short stop in Semien’s career?. The Toronto Blue Jays signed Marcus Semien to a one-year...
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: How will Red Sox fill E-Rod's void in the rotation?

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez's reported decision to join the Detroit Tigers may only elicit shrugs from Red Sox fans who grew tired of his inconsistency, but it's a legitimate loss that highlights the challenges facing Chaim Bloom as he attempts to upgrade his rotation. Let's dive into what Rodriguez's departure tells...
MLB
MLB

Post E-Rod, who will Sox tab for rotation?

BOSTON -- It was July 31, 2014 -- a most hectic day for the Red Sox. The transactions were dizzying. By breakfast time, franchise stalwart Jon Lester was traded to the A's for Yoenis Céspedes. Before lunch, World Series hero John Lackey was off to the Cardinals for Allan Craig and Joe Kelly.
MLB
theScore

Tigers, E-Rod agree to 5-year deal reportedly worth $77M

The Detroit Tigers and free-agent left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez have agreed to a five-year, $77-million deal. The contract includes an opt-out after the second season, meaning E-Rod could hit the open market again following the 2023 campaign, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The deal includes no-trade provisions and performance bonuses,...
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: What E-Rod’s contract tells us about the market

The Blue Jays weren’t involved in the first major free agent signing of the offseason, but it may very well impact the market, and their plans. There have been a handful of smaller moves that came before it, but the first semi-major domino of the free agent market fell on Monday when the news broke that Eduardo Rodriguez is joining the Detroit Tigers. There were plenty of reports that the Tigers planned to spend some significant money to get better, and they proved that very early by bringing in the long-time Boston Red Sox left-hander. Reports indicate that E-Rod’s next contract is worth 77 million over five years, but also includes an opt-out after the second season that could prove to be very valuable to the 28 year old.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Jose Berrios, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree to 7-Year, $131M Contract Extension

Seven months after being acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a midseason trade, Jose Berrios has agreed to a long-term contract extension with the team. MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported the two sides agreed to a deal. Shi Davidi of SportsNet added the contract will be worth $131 million over seven years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Kris Bryant Could be a Solution for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking for an impactful infielder and Kris Bryant could be a solution for them. With Marcus Semien now being a free agent the Toronto Blue Jays have a huge hole on their infield. Semien had a career year setting the all time major league record with 45 home runs at second base. He also put up a very good .265 batting average, .334 on base percentage with 39 doubles and 15 stolen bases. His defence at second was also very good as evidenced by his gold glove award this season. Finally, by all accounts Semien was also a leader in the clubhouse that many of the younger Jays looked up to and learned from, not the least of which was Bo Bichette who emotionally praised Semien at the end of the Blue Jays season.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox Rumors: With E-Rod gone, Carlos Rodon should be top target

While the hot stove is yet to really to get cooking, MLB free agency is well underway now. For the Boston Red Sox, that certainly has been true so far. The Sox have already had to make some big decisions, such as extending a qualifying offer to Eduardo Rodriguez, declining their options on Garrett Richards and Martin Perez, and picking up Christian Vazquez’s option.
MLB
Gloucester Daily Times

E-Rod's run is over as Sox will search for replacement

Eduardo Rodriguez was feeling it. After striking out Houston star Carlos Correa to wrap up his excellent ALCS outing, he walked off the mound tapping his wrist, a mocking reference to the Astro star’s “it’s my time” celebration. Nobody knew it then, but Rodriguez’s time with the Red Sox was...
MLB
MLB

What Heaney, E-Rod deals say about market

In the first two weeks of the free agent period this winter, we’ve seen two different veteran starting pitchers depart their old clubs in favor of new teams. Neither had what you might call a “traditionally good” platform year, as the duo combined for a 5.23 ERA in 2021 -- yet they still managed north of $80 million in contract guarantees regardless.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Report: Blue Jays 'certainly' showing interest in Justin Verlander

It's no secret that the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to add to the starting rotation this off-season, with Robbie Ray and Steven Matz hitting the free agent market. Now, after striking out on signing Eduardo Rodriguez (Tigers) and Noah Syndergaard (Angels), the Blue Jays reportedly have a new target: Justin Verlander.
MLB

