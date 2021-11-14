ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Flick extends winning start as Germany beats Armenia

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Hansi Flick has extended his winning start as Germany coach to seven games in a 4-1 victory over...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Hansi Flick explains decision to recall Julian Brandt to the Germany squad

Hansi Flick has backed Julian Brandt to make an impact for Germany after the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s recall to the national team squad. Almost one year after earning his last cap for Germany, Julian Brandt is back in the national team squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The attacking midfielder’s recall to the Germany squad is a reward for his impressive recent performances for Borussia Dortmund. And Hansi Flick is looking forward to seeing how he fares for Die Mannschaft.
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Flick claims record sixth win as Germany hit nine past Liechtenstein

Berlin (AFP) – Hansi Flick became the first coach to win his first six games in charge of Germany on Thursday as his side crushed ten-man Liechtenstein 9-0 in a low-stakes World Cup qualifier. Having already secured qualification for next year’s tournament in Qatar, Germany smashed nine past Group J’s...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Germany World Cup 2022 squad: Hansi Flick names his final qualification squad

The Germany World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Hansi Flick takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers. There are many familiar faces in the group, including national team stalwarts Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armenia#Iceland#European Championship#Ap#Balkan
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Armenia 1-Germany 4 in European Qualifiers

Neuhaus produces a ferocious strike from the edge of the box. His dangerous effort towards the middle of the goal is blocked by Stanislav Buchnev, who pulls off a superb save to keep the ball out of the net. 12:58 PM4 hours ago. 26'. Leroy Sane runs onto a loose...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Havertz, Gundogan help Germany to victory against Armenia

Germany defeated Armenia in their final World Cup qualifier as boss Hansi Flick extended his winning streak to seven consecutive matches. Goals from Kai Havertz, Ilkay Gundogan and Jonas Hofmann saw Germany finish their qualifying campaign top of Group J with 27 points from a possible 30. Skipper Henrikh Mkhitaryan...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Gundogan double sees Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Yerevan (AFP) – Ilkay Gundogan scored twice on Sunday as Germany ended their World Cup qualification campaign with a 4-1 win over Armenia. The Manchester City midfielder struck either side of half time as his side cruised to a comfortable seventh successive win under new coach Hansi Flick. Having already...
SOCCER
KTVZ

FIFA changes playoff format for last 2 places at World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. FIFA cited “unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” when scheduling the games for June. The games were slated for March in the pre-pandemic schedule. A host was not announced for the two games on June 13 and 14. The playoffs will involve teams from Asia, South America, Oceania and the North American region.
FIFA
KTVZ

Monaco salvages 2-2 draw with Lille in French league

MONACO (AP) — Lille striker Jonathan David consolidated his position as the top scorer in the French league by netting twice in a 2-2 draw with Monaco as defending champion Lille stayed in the bottom half of the table. Monaco rallied from a two-goal deficit to salvage a point despite having a player sent off and provisionally moved into seventh place, four points outside the top four spots.
SOCCER
KTVZ

Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant have quit the club over investigations into whether they used fake certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus. Bremen managing director Frank Baumann says Anfang and Florian Junge “are taking responsibility and are helping to end the unrest that has arisen around the club and the team in the past few days.” The Bremen prosecutors’ office is looking into claims both coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine documentation. Second-division Bremen said on Friday that Anfang had denied any wrongdoing. Anfang now says he is quitting “due to the extremely stressful situation for the club, the team, my family and myself.”
SOCCER
KTVZ

Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova has held on to her first-run lead to beat Mikaela Shiffrin and win the first World Cup slalom of the season. The Slovakian overall champion initially lost a few hundredths from her slim lead of .11 but accelerated near the end of her final run to win by .31 as the pair continued their dominance in the annual event in Finnish Lapland. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the traditional season-opening slalom since then-overall champion Tina Maze triumphed in 2014. Shiffrin and Vlhova have now each win it four times. Lena Dürr of Germany finished third.
SPORTS
KTVZ

Tennis player Gabashvili accepts 20-month doping ban

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Federation says Russian tennis player Teymuraz Gabashvili has accepted a 20-month ban after failing a doping test. Gabashvili tested positive at a Challenger-level tournament in Kazakhstan in June for the direutic furosemide. The drug has legitimate medical uses but is banned in sports because it can be used to mask the presence of other substances. The 36-year-old Gabashvili reached a career-high ranking of 43rd in 2016 and was briefly the top-ranked men’s player from Russia.
TENNIS
AFP

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Saudi Arabia's launch of its first women's football league on Monday will clear the way for girls who dream of turning professional -- and maybe even playing in a World Cup. Long condemned for harsh restrictions on women, Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on female footballers only a few years ago, and it is now aiming to develop a national team strong enough to contest major tournaments. The ultra-conservative Muslim nation has faced criticism of using sports events to gloss over its poor human rights record and the jailing of women activists. Its latest step in the reform drive came this month when the Saudi football federation announced the formation of a women's soccer league in which 16 teams will take part with games in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
UEFA
Reuters

Germany debates compulsory vaccination as fourth COVID wave rages

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German politicians are debating making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for citizens in light of soaring infections and low inoculation rates. Several members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc said on Sunday that federal and state governments should introduce compulsory vaccinations soon as other efforts to push up Germany's low inoculation rate of just 68% have failed.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy