ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK's Johnson: Climate deal sounds 'death knell' for coal

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the U.N. climate summit as a “game-changing agreement” that sounded the “death knell for coal power” on Sunday -- although he added that his delight at the progress on fighting climate change was “tinged with disappointment.”

Johnson said it was “beyond question” that the deal coming out of the Glasgow conference marks an important moment in the use of coal because most of western Europe and North America have agreed to pull the plug on financial support for all overseas fossil fuel projects by this time next year.

But in a major shift demanded by coal-dependent India and China the Glasgow Climate pact used watered-down language about “phasing down” the use of coal instead of “phasing out” coal. Johnson, however, said the compromise did not make “that much of a difference.”

Ending coal is seen as the key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which cause the Earth to warm up and produce rising seas and more extreme weather including droughts, storms and wildfires.

“It’s an immense thing to get a commitment from 190 countries to phase down or phase out coal,” Johnson told a press conference. “The direction of travel is pretty much the same.”

Still, he acknowledged that some countries did not live up to the ambition of the summit. He accepted that the Glasgow summit did not deliver the “full solution” to climate change, but said the world was “undeniably heading in the right direction.”

“We can lobby, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do,” he said. “It’s ultimately their decision to make and they must stand by it.”

He and conference President Alok Sharma both underlined that the Glasgow Climate Pact was the first time that coal had been mentioned in U.N. climate agreements. But Sharma said China and India would have to “justify” their actions.

“On the issue of coal, China and India are going to have to justify to some of the most climate vulnerable countries what happened,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid: Sajid Javid plays down need for ‘plan B’ restrictions as cases rise in parts of Europe

Sajid Javid has played down the need for the introduction of plan B Covid restrictions in England as parts of Europe reimpose measures in response to a surge in transmissions.The health secretary suggested the government was sticking “firmly” with the existing plan A — concentrating on the rollout of booster jabs — but stressed that ministers remained “cautious, not complacent”.Cases of Covid in the UK have been running at high levels since large swathes of restrictions were lifted in the summer, with the latest government figures showing over 40,000 new cases of the virus recorded on Saturday.Pressed on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid wave in Europe should serve as ‘warning’ to UK, says SAGE advisor

Europe’s Covid wave should be “a warning to us”, a SAGE advisor has said as he urged those in the UK yet to be fully vaccinated to get the jab.Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and member of SAGE, told Sky News how soaring cases in central Europe show “the importance of vaccination.”It comes as infections have been rising across parts of the continent, with some countries experiencing a record number of daily cases in recent weeks.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that Europe was the only region in the world where...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The climate crisis has put all of us on the Titanic – we are, quite literally, sinking

Cop26 is dead – long live (the reformed) Cop27.Let us be clear – Cop26 utterly failed on the only issue that counts: cutting global carbon emissions. The latest IPCC report stated that we needed a 45 per cent cut in carbon emissions by 2030. UN analysis of the latest Cop26 pledges suggests that they will lead to a 16 per cent increase.The reason Cop26 failed – just like every previous Cop – to stop emissions rising is because its institutional structures are incapable of delivering the actions necessary to save civilisation. Take for example the stark fact that Saudi Arabia...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sajid Javid urges over-40s to book booster jab ‘to keep Covid at bay’

Sajid Javid has urged people between the ages of 40 and 49 to book a Covid booster jab from tomorrow in order to keep Covid surges seen in parts of Europe “at bay”.The extended eligibility of the booking service for boosters will also coincide with 16 and 17-year-olds being urged to book a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the government that all adults over 40 should be offered a third jab six months after their second – a recommendation that ministers accepted.Those eligible for a booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Alok Sharma
The Independent

Voices: ‘We are the sand in the gears of the machinery’ – Hungary’s EU membership is under serious threat

While world leaders gathered at Cop26, Viktor Orbán, who did not attend, fired yet another blow at the EU. He labelled the EU’s green proposals a “utopian fantasy” that would push energy costs up in Europe, and promised that Hungary would “resist”. There would be a diplomatic brawl, he predicted, at the EU summit in December.A few days earlier, Orbán further poked the EU on the anniversary of Hungary’s 1956 revolution when he claimed that “words and actions that Brussels directs at us and the Poles are like those usually reserved for enemies. It is time Brussels understood that we...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM facing social care rebellion as Priti Patel accused of Channel crisis ‘failures’

Boris Johnson is facing mounting anger from within his own party over social care reform, after it emerged poorer pensioners face paying more for the cost of care. The prime minister is said to be risking a damaging Commons rebellion following the publication of a policy paper revealing means tested support provided to some pensioners by local authorities will not count towards the £86,000 lifetime cap.It comes as Labour accused Priti Patel of “dangerous failures” over migrant crossings in the English Channel, with shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds suggesting that Boris Johnson “appears to agree” after the prime minister reportedly ordered a...
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Western Europe#British#U N#The Glasgow Climate Pact
The Independent

‘Exasperated’ Johnson orders Whitehall review into migrant crisis as Macron says UK ‘playing with our nerves’

The prime minister has asked his MPs for their support in doing more to reduce the number of Channel crossings, according to a report.Boris Johnson – said to be “exasperated” by the issue – has reportedly ordered a cross-Whitehall review into the migrant crisis and drafted in Stephen Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee government attempts to find viable policies to stem figures.More than 23,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, almost three times the total of around 8,500 last year.Mr Johnson told front and backbench Tory MPs the issue was a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Should Covid jabs be made mandatory in the UK? Tell us in our poll

As Austria announces it will make Covid vaccines a legal requirement by next February, questions are being raised around the rest of the Europe.Will other countries follow suit? Should they? If so, when? As of today, 19 November, more than 46 million people across all four UK nations have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. On top of that, some 14.2 million have gone out and got their third – so-called booster – jabs.(We want to know what you think in our poll at the bottom of the article) However, the situation is much worse across Europe, with countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Historic shakedown of US taxpayers at UN climate conference

The recent climate summit in Glasgow provided plenty of theater. Perhaps nothing was more theatrical than the global shakedown effort staged by a group of African nations that demanded the developed world hand over $1.3 trillion every year to compensate them for the hardships delivered by climate change. That preposterous...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
TheConversationAU

We must rapidly decarbonise road transport – but hydrogen's not the answer

Hydrogen has been touted as the fuel of the future, and the technology features prominently in the Morrison government’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Earlier this month the government unveiled its “future fuels” strategy to reduce emissions in the transport sector, committing A$250 million for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen infrastructure. And in September, it pledged almost A$500 million towards the Clean Hydrogen Industrial Hubs Program. Decarbonising transport is crucial in the fight to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. We estimate the sector contributes about 20% of global emissions – like burning two Olympic-size swimming...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: There are leaves on the line and Boris Johnson’s bluster won’t get rid of them

There’s a cartoon joke doing the rounds online that goes thus: “How many Boris Johnson fans does it take to change a lightbulb? None. He’ll just tell them he’s changed it and then sit around in the dark applauding.”He has now been prime minister for two and a half years, half a full term, and there exists no sign that this plan, if it can be called that, of government by saying and not by doing, is going to abate.The Integrated Rail Plan is out. It is, as far as Johnson is concerned, the “biggest ever public investment in...
U.K.
AFP

Elections trump economics in Modi's farm reforms U-turn

Elections trumped the urgency for agricultural reform in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise decision on Friday to repeal new farm laws, economists and political analysts said. Although far from perfect, the three laws passed in September 2020 which Modi now plans to scrap would have made a start at liberalising India's enormous but hugely inefficient farming sector. "The government has made an electoral calculation," Professor Harsh V Pant, an Indian author and analyst, told AFP. Modi "instinctively, intuitively" felt the political costs of his reforms were higher than their economic benefit, he added -- making the subject "untouchable" going forward.
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate envoy Kerry voices hope for more US-China cooperation

United States climate envoy John Kerry voiced hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work together more closely on the climate emergency after they struck a pact to accelerate action against greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a forum in Singapore, the former secretary of state emphasised cooperation -- even as the rivals spar over other flashpoint issues such as Taiwan. "I hope that our working together will increase the sharing of data, increase the sharing of options and begin to engage us in a very important dialogue with the top leadership of both of our countries," Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "China agreed to work with us to lay out an ambitious -- and those are the words -- ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin acting on by COP 27, a year from now," he added.
AGRICULTURE
mining.com

UK’s Johnson calls COP26 climate agreement ‘game changing’

The agreement reached Saturday at global climate talks in Glasgow will be pivotal in the fight to stop global warming, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The conference hosted by the UK produced a “game-changing agreement that the world needed to see,” Johnson said at a press conference in London on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists Cop 26 is ‘death knell’ for coal despite last-minute backtrack

Boris Johnson has defended the pact agreed at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow following a furious backlash from campaigners and vulnerable countries appalled by the “weak” and watered-down deal.The prime minister hailed the agreement, and dismissed criticism over the dramatic change, forced by India and China, that meant that the commitment was to “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal power.Mr Johnson insisted that the Glasgow Climate Pact “sounded the death knell for coal power” and claimed that it didn’t matter that the wording of the agreement had been changed at the last minute.“Whether the language is ‘phase down’...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
b975.com

Coal stocks slip after Glasgow climate deal

SYDNEY (Reuters) – An international agreement to reduce coal use dragged Asian coal shares somewhat lower on Monday, but tight supply provided a solid floor for many stocks in a sector that has chalked up huge gains this year. U.N. climate talks in Glasgow ended on Saturday with a deal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

346K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy