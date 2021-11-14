ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Militant Attack Kills 20 in Burkina Faso, Security Minister Says

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -An attack by insurgents killed 19 Burkina Faso military police and a civilian on Sunday in the tri-border northern region where the West African nation is battling Islamist militants, Security Minister Maxime Kone said. Kone said the toll was provisional. "This morning a detachment of...

US News and World Report

Armed Group Kills Seven Police Officers in Northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Unidentified assailants killed seven police officers and wounded five more in northern Burkina Faso on Friday morning, the government said in a statement. The officers were attacked while on a security mission near Alkoma, between the towns of Dori and Essakane in the far-north Sahel region, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Burkina Attack Death Toll Rises to 32 in Security Forces' Worst Loss Yet

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -At least 32 people, including 28 military police officers and four civilians, were killed in an attack on a gendarmerie post in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Monday, raising its earlier death toll of 20. The government's statement said the toll was provisional as of Monday...
AFRICA
Reuters

Hundreds call on Burkina Faso president to resign after deadly attacks

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Burkina Faso's capital on Tuesday demanding President Roch Kabore resign for failing to rein in militants who roam the north and east and last weekend killed 28 soldiers and four civilians. Sunday's attack was the worst suffered...
AFRICA
persecution.org

Over 32 Killed as Jihadi Violence Escalates in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura said that the attack occurred in the Sahel’s Soum province at around 5am on Sunday, by uniditfied armed groups. “The escalating violence points to a very worrisome trajectory,” said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. He added that the attack was the deadliest on the nation’s security forces since jihadi violence started over five years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Mali#Military Police#Niger#West African#Ouagadougou#Reuters#Islamist#Al Qaeda#Islamic State
The Associated Press

3 protesters wounded by French soldiers in Burkina Faso

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Three protesters were injured by French soldiers in the town of Kaya in Burkina Faso Saturday during the third day of a civilian blockade against a French military convoy en route to Niger, several protesters said. Protesters are upset about the former colonial power’s involvement...
PROTESTS
AFP

Uganda police kill 5 suspects as attacks probe widens

Uganda police shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people Thursday, an official said, as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people. Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Yoweri Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists". The attacks in the capital Kampala occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station. Ugandan police said the attacks were the work of "domestic terrorists" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that the United States has linked to IS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
