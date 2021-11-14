Eddie Kingston, Malakai Black reportedly injured at AEW Full Gear

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... On November 13, 2021, AEW will be airing Full Gear from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Originally scheduled to take place the previous week in St. Louis, the event was reportedly moved to avoid having to compete with a UFC event (an instead putting it in competition with NJPW’s Battle in the Valley PPV, gonna be a long night of wrestling). We will see if “Hangman” Adam Page has finally overcome his demons when he faces Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. The winner of the match will know who lurks in the wings as they will soon be facing the winner of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament. Also, Chris Jericho and his team will seek to shut up supreme heat magnet Dan Lambert and his team, and the AEW Women’s World Championship and AEW World Tag Team Championship will also be on the line.

