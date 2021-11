Though still facing a list of charges, Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, of Longview, and Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage are no longer facing one related to possession of a dangerous weapon. The FBI arrested them for their participation in the Jan 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. They still face charges of civil disorder and aiding and abetting; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or environments with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO