In an unexpected twist, the group tasked with Washington’s redistricting process has agreed to new legislative and congressional maps, nearly 24 hours past the deadline. This marks the latest chapter in what’s been a confusing saga, with the Washington State Redistricting Commission (WSRC) failing to agree on new maps by a midnight deadline between Monday and Tuesday of this week. That was after five hours of deliberations — much of which took place behind closed doors — that wrapped up with the commission appearing to have conducted a last-second vote just under the wire.

3 DAYS AGO