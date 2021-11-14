Watch: Matthew Wolff makes first-ever PGA Tour ace at the Houston Open

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON — After a third straight sub-70 round on Saturday, Matthew Wolff said that “at the end of the day you’ve got to still execute the shots, and I feel good about my game and whatever that holds tomorrow.”

Through the first eight holes, that wasn’t the case, as he gave two strokes back and fell five behind playing partner Scottie Scheffler at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open.

On No. 9, though, the former Oklahoma State star executed a shot.

Wolff selected a 9-iron on the 187-yard par-3 and hit it perfectly. The ball bounced before the hole and rolled in, marking his first ace on the PGA Tour at an opportune time. Although he still has plenty of work to do, he pulled to within three strokes of Scheffler heading into the back nine with this single shot.

The final round is currently on Golf Channel.