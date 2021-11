With just two events left in the calendar year, the PGA Tour players will try to pile up FedEx Cup points when the 2021 Houston Open tees off Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course. FedEx Cup leader Sam Burns leads a young contingent of golfers, while four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is one of 13 major champions in the 2021 Houston Open field. Caesars Sportsbook lists Burns as the 16-1 favorite in its latest 2021 Houston Open golf odds. Scottie Scheffler (20-1), Cameron Smith (25-1) and Sungjae Im (25-1) also are expected to contend. Carlos Ortiz is the defending champion and comes off a runner-up finish last week in Mexico but is listed at 33-1.

