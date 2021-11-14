ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Searching for Clues to Earth's Past/Future in Ice Archive

By Arash Arabasadi
Voice of America
 6 days ago

Ith the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, or COP 26, now...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Massive asteroid to zoom past Earth this weekend

A huge asteroid is expected to hurtle past Earth on Sunday, according to NASA — and it’s said to be three times bigger than Big Ben. Travelling at a whopping 18,000 miles per hour, the Apollo-class asteroid called 3361 Orpheus is 984 feet wide and is currently on the US space agency’s “Close Approach” list.
ASTRONOMY
ijpr.org

Tue 9 AM | The potential political geography of the Earth's future

Geography can have a lot to do with a country's destiny. Look at the United States: we have seldom feared invasions by other countries, because we only share borders with two other countries, and they're friendly. Geography, destiny, and politics are all examined together by Tim Marshall, who has long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Climate Change#Voa
cedarcityutah.com

Medley of asteroids to buzz past Earth on Saturday night

ST. GEORGE — On Saturday, five asteroids are expected to fly by Earth, ranging in size from a school bus to the size of a jumbo jet, and one approach is so close it is only half the distance between the Earth and the moon. A majority of asteroids, which...
ASTRONOMY
Wrcbtv.com

The search for another Earth across the galaxy heats up

I've always been a bit dazzled by the fact that, as humans, we truly are made of star stuff. This week, an element found in our teeth was detected for the first time in a galaxy 12 billion light-years away. That means during the early chaotic days of the universe,...
ASTRONOMY
Voice of America

Father and Son Aim to Stop Ice Melt in One of Earth’s Coldest Places

Scientist Sergey Zimov has long studied the frozen ground, or permafrost, in one of Earth’s coldest places, about 130 kilometers south of Russia’s Arctic coast. It has been melting fast as planet temperatures increase. Now Zimov is warning about the thawing of all the materials that permafrost has kept trapped...
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Comet that could reveal Earth’s beginnings shoots past us before disappearing for 200 years

A ‘rubber duck’ comet made its closest approach to Earth over the weekend and will now not return to our planet for another 200 years.Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko came 62.8 million kilometres close to our planet – closer than Mars – before leaving our proximity until 2214.great to see #comet67P/C-G back in our skies this morning in #Gemini @BristolAstroSoc @markmccaughrean @mggtTaylor @StargazerRob @PeterLewis55 @DavidBflower @sjb_astro @xRMMike #comet pic.twitter.com/eR6SycajCt— Chris Lee FRAS 🔭🛰🏃🏻‍♂️ (@cpl43uk) November 3, 2021The comet first gained notoriety in 2014, when the Rosetta spacecraft approached over the course of a 10-year chase. At the time, scientists involved called...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
Northwestern University

Reconstructing past tropical glacier and sea ice cover to model future melting

“Tropical glacier” — the term sounds like an oxymoron and, due to climate change, it might become one. These bodies of ice nestle in the mountain ranges of tropical regions, providing a major source of freshwater and tourism revenue. However, studies predict most tropical glaciers will disappear within the next 10 years.
EARTH SCIENCE
Voice of America

Partial Lunar Eclipse to be Longest Since 1440

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the moon in red, will be visible Thursday and Friday for a big slice of humanity. The celestial show will see the moon almost completely cast in shadow as it moves behind the Earth, reddening 99% of its face.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

The Swiss data cube, analysis ready data archive using earth observations of Switzerland

Since the opening of Earth Observation (EO) archives (USGS/NASA Landsat and EC/ESA Sentinels), large collections of EO data are freely available, offering scientists new possibilities to better understand and quantify environmental changes. Fully exploiting these satellite EO data will require new approaches for their acquisition, management, distribution, and analysis. Given rapid environmental changes and the emergence of big data, innovative solutions are needed to support policy frameworks and related actions toward sustainable development. Here we present the Swiss Data Cube (SDC), unleashing the information power of Big Earth Data for monitoring the environment, providing Analysis Ready Data over the geographic extent of Switzerland since 1984, which is updated on a daily basis. Based on a cloud-computing platform allowing to access, visualize and analyse optical (Sentinel-2; Landsat 5, 7, 8) and radar (Sentinel-1) imagery, the SDC minimizes the time and knowledge required for environmental analyses, by offering consistent calibrated and spatially co-registered satellite observations. SDC derived analysis ready data supports generation of environmental information, allowing to inform a variety of environmental policies with unprecedented timeliness and quality.
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Voice of America

NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Still in Action

As researchers at U.S space agency NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory prepare for the 16th flight of Ingenuity, the Mars helicopter, the team has used recently downloaded data from the Mars mission to create the best video yet of one of Ingenuity’s previous flights. The 1.8-kilogram aircraft arrived on the planet...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

Russia’s attack on its own satellite is reckless and endangers us all

Earlier this week, astronauts onboard the International Space Station rushed to seek shelter. The near-evacuation was not caused by an unpredictable space weather event or the millions of pieces of remains of existing space objects and rocket launchers left there since the beginning of the Space Age. Read more: Russian anti-satellite weapon test: What happened and what are the risks? The lives of astronauts were temporarily threatened by a cloud of orbital debris — space junk — created by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy