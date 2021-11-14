Two Men Shot Dead in Vehicle Near Illegal Street Racing Event in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Detectives believe the death of two men found shot in a vehicle in Compton this morning is related to an earlier large illegal street racing event at or near the location.

The shooting was reported at 12:58 a.m. at the intersection of North Bullis Road and East Pine Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau.

Deputies dispatched to that location in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call discovered two Hispanic men in their early 20s seated in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies learned that a large illegal street racing event was held at or near the location of the double murder, and believe both incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the deaths was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://lacrimestoppers.org.