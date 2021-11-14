Semi rollover slowing traffic in Clark County

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are dead, including a utility construction flag man, after a semi truck rams into vehicles stopped in a utility road construction zone. The crash happened on U.S. 23 south of Oscoda. Police say at around 8:30 this morning, a semi truck was heading...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At 7:08 this evening there was a rollover involving a silver passenger car near the Family Dollar. EMS is en route to the scene. An individual with minor injuries was reported. West-bound traffic on 50th St. is backed up until Slide Road. This is a developing...
JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer rollover has been reported in Steuben County. According to officials, the accident is on South Church Road near County Route 21 in the Town of Jasper. Multiple departments and a helicopter have been called out to the scene. 18 News will have more information...
BLUE EARTH — A driver from Fairmont was killed in a rollover Wednesday afternoon in rural Faribault County. Paul McDonough, 32, was extricated and pronounced dead at the scene. The van he was driving van rolled into a ditch on 310th Avenue near County Road 16 west of Blue Earth...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed down in Lawton Thursday after an afternoon crash. It happened a little after noon near Lee and 27th Street. It’s not clear at this time what caused the crash, but two of the cars involved had major damage. Traffic was diverted through 27th.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Rural Metro Fire for Josephine County reported the driver of a semi truck escaped serious injury after rolling off Interstate 5 near the Manzanita Rest Area. The driver was transported to Three Rivers Hospital by AMR with minor injuries. The semi took out about 100' of...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Emergency personnel are responding to a rollover incident on I-20 eastbound in Van Zandt County near mile marker 534. Both eastbound lanes are currently shut down near Canton. This is a developing story.
McKenzie, Tenn.–An Indiana man was injured in a rollover crash that ended up in a deep gully on Old McKenzie Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol this morning released the report of the accident, which occurred around 10 a.m. Friday at 1060 Old McKenzie Road. The driver, Joshua Dunn, age 24,...
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - An early-morning tractor-trailer crash and fire caused major delays on Interstate 78 in New Jersey through most of Thursday. Two big rigs were involved in the wreck around 4:30 a.m. on I-78 eastbound, approaching exit 11, in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County, officials said. "There was one...
RENTON, Wash. — Medics, police and firefighters are at the scene of a crash involving a cement truck and a semitruck in Maple Valley. Renton fire first tweeted about the crash at 140th Way Southeast and State Route 169/Maple Valley Highway around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Westbound SR 169 is closed...
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT and DPS are warning drivers that a portion of I-20 in Ector County is temporarily closed. A semi-truck has turned over near Moss Road. DPS reports no one was injured and there was nothing spilled, but the crash is impacting both east and westbound lanes.
CARTHAGE — A Carthage woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident late Saturday on Deer River Road. Emily S. Ashline, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Troopers said a preliminary investigation determined that a 29016 GMC Terrain was traveling eastbound on Deer River Road in the town of Denmark, Lewis County, when the driver, Ms. Ashline, lost control of the vehicle on a curve.
Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon on Evans City Road. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection with Kreiss Road. There was significant frontside damage to an SUV—another pickup truck appeared to be damaged as well according to witnesses. EMS crews were called...
A rollover injury crash shut down northbound Highway 17 near Los Gatos late Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 9:30 a.m., the CHP reported the crash with injuries on northbound 17 north of Summit Road. The left lane was reopened soon after the crash, but the right lane remained blocked.
A crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 76 East near State Street has backed up traffic in the Akron/Barberton/Norton area. A WAZE driver reported the crash. Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show a long line of traffic on the highway moving slowly.
RENO COUNTY—First responders are on the scene of a semi rollover accident between 11th and 17th on K-61 in the southbound lane. The southbound lane of K61 is completely blocked and will be for some time, according to the Hutchinson Fire Department. The highway was reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m.
A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee, Tuesday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. According to the TDOT Smartway Mapp, the crash occurred on I-26 eastbound at mile marker 10.8. The left lane is blocked as well as both shoulders. There is...
HUBBARD (WKBN) – The Interstate 80 on-ramp has reopened after a semi rollover crash Thursday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called just before 7 a.m. after a semi-truck rolled over on its side near the off-ramp to Route 62. Hubbard Township police temporarily blocked off the on-ramp to I-80 westbound, but it has since reopened.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Traffic along a section of northbound Interstate 95 near Lumberton continues to be slowed by a crash that occurred early Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash near Raynham Road was reported about 9:45 p.m., NCDOT said. As of 3:30...
