 6 days ago

The Independent

Wales vs Australia: Josh Adams and Tomas Francis fit to start in Cardiff

Wales have received a double boost ahead of their Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia after Josh Adams and Tomas Francis were declared fit to start.The reigning Six Nations champions have more than 15 players unavailable – including a number of British and Irish Lions – for the Wallabies’ Principality Stadium visit on Saturday.Wing Adams missed the victory over Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue that forced his withdrawal just before kick-off, while Francis was concussed during training a week ago and saw an independent consultant on Thursday.But they will both feature as Wales target a third...
RUGBY
The Independent

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

Republic of Ireland take on Portugal in a World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight.Cristiano Ronaldo scored two late goals to break Irish hearts in the reverse fixture in September.Ireland are already eliminated from qualification having picked up only five points from their six games.Portugal meanwhile are chasing automatic qualifying, and are currently one point behind Group A leaders Serbia having played one game fewer.Here is everything you need to know.When is Ireland vs Portugal?The match takes place tonight, Thursday 11 November, at 7.45pm GMT in Dublin.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live on...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Shane Duffy wants ‘brilliant’ Stephen Kenny to remain Republic of Ireland boss

Shane Duffy has delivered a ringing endorsement of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny as his bosses prepare to sit down to discuss his future. Kenny, who replaced Mick McCarthy at the helm in April last year, will be out of contract next summer, but it is understood the Football Association of Ireland will make a judgement on his reign to date when they assess a World Cup qualifying campaign which draws to a close in Luxembourg on Sunday.
WORLD
Tribal Football

Republic of Ireland comfortable victors against Luxembourg

The Republic of Ireland scored three second-half goals as they ended their World Cup qualifying campaign on a high with victory over Luxembourg. Shane Duffy opened the scoring after 67 minutes when he headed home from Josh Cullen's free-kick. Chiedozie Ogbene added a second when he converted from close range...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg trade verbal blows after 'caveman' claim

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was happy to hit back at Luxembourg manager Luc Holtz after last night's World Cup qualifying win. Kenny had been unhappy with Holtz's description of his team's style of play as “British" and the same as they had adopted for the “last 100 years".
SOCCER
The Independent

Bayern Munich suffer surprise defeat at struggling Augsburg

Bayern Munich crashed to a shock defeat as the Bundesliga leaders were beaten 2-1 by Augsburg at the WWK Arena.The hosts, who had only won twice in the league this season coming into the match, went 2-0 up in the first half via Mads Pedersen in the 23rd minute and a 35th-minute Andre Hahn header.Robert Lewandowski replied in the 38th minute but Julian Nagelsmann’s team could not rescue themselves as they dropped points for only the third time this term.The champions remain four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who host Stuttgart on Saturday.Augsburg move up from 16th to 15th,...
SOCCER
ESPN

A year to go, Qatar World Cup still feels heat of scrutiny

The eight stadiums  all within a 30-mile radius of Doha  are now largely complete. The 2022 World Cup has been preserved after fending off hostility from neighbors, corruption investigations and concerns about worker abuses. Now a clock on the Corniche waterfront in the Qatari capital will be unveiled on Sunday to count down one year until kickoff.
FIFA
The Independent

Rhys Priestland penalty snatches last-gasp win for Wales over 14-man Australia

Wales recorded a third successive victory over Australia as they ended their Autumn Nations Series campaign by beating the 14-man Wallabies 29-28 in dramatic fashion.Substitute Rhys Priestland’s penalty with the final kick of a frantic game thwarted Australia and sent a 68,000 Principality Stadium crowd wild.Australia number eight Rob Valetini was sent off after just 15 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Wales lock Adam Beard.Down. To. The. Wire@Rhys_Priestland wins it for @WelshRugbyUnion with the final kick of the match 📽 @autumnnations pic.twitter.com/ElHRyVlbVA— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 20, 2021Beard played no further part in the game as a result,...
RUGBY
USA Today

Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool handed Arsenal a harsh reality check Saturday by tearing through the Gunners in the second half for a 4-0 win in the Premier League. A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win, but Juergen Klopp's side gave the visitors a reminder that there is still a big gulf in class between the teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE

