Republic of Ireland

Bayern Munich crashed to a shock defeat as the Bundesliga leaders were beaten 2-1 by Augsburg at the WWK Arena.The hosts, who had only won twice in the league this season coming into the match, went 2-0 up in the first half via Mads Pedersen in the 23rd minute and a 35th-minute Andre Hahn header.Robert Lewandowski replied in the 38th minute but Julian Nagelsmann’s team could not rescue themselves as they dropped points for only the third time this term.The champions remain four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who host Stuttgart on Saturday.Augsburg move up from 16th to 15th,...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO