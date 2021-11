The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially placed cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve. Sherman will now be out at least three weeks after suffering a calf injury during pregame warmups prior to the Week 10 loss to Washington. An MRI determined that Sherman suffered a Grade 2 calf strain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran cornerback had been working his way back from a hamstring injury he sustained back in Week 6.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO