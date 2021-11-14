ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Cowboys excorcise Week 9 punt-block demons with scoop, score

By K.D. Drummond
 6 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys are adding insult to insult in the Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Following a second connection between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, a beautiful escape-the-pressure heave into the open area of the end zone, the defense and special teams wanted a piece of the action.

Dallas’ defense has completely curtailed the Falcons push since making an early fourth-down stop, and thanks to a Micah Parsons strip sack Atlanta recovered, the Cowboys were able to force the Falcons to punt the ball with just under a minute remaining and already leading 28-3.

Dorance Armstrong, who got his first sack of the season on the previous drive, made a beautiful move to get in for the punt block. Unlike last week when Nahshon Wright made the wrong decision in touching the ball past the line of scrimmage, this recovery went for a score.

Then to pour salt on the wound, after Atlanta was offside on the extra point, Dallas decided to go for two points, with Ezekiel Elliott adding two more points to his two TDs from earlier.

The Cowboys scored 29 points in the second quarter. Over the last four quarters, Dallas has outscored Atlanta 67-13 and lead in this contest 36-3.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

