Tennis

WTA CEO calls for investigation of China assault allegation

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The head of the women’s professional tennis tour called for a...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Missing Chinese tennis star reappears in public in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Missing tennis star Peng Shuai reappeared in public Sunday at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.
TENNIS
lmu.edu

CHINA: A TENNIS STAR LOBS AN ASSAULT ALLEGATION AGAINST A FORMER POLITICAL PLAYER

NATALIA FALCHI WRITES — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai recently shared a personal #MeToo experience on Weibo, accusing former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. But her post was removed within minutes. Zhang Gaoli of course served on the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017. Ms....
TENNIS
mmorpg.com

UPDATED: Report Alleges Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Knew About and Hid Harassment and Assault Allegations

Update #4: 5:54pm ET: Activision Blizzard has released the full transcript of the video message CEO Bobby Kotick sent to employees this morning, as referenced in an earlier update to this story. In the video message, Kotick doubles down, stating that the WSJ report paints an "inaccurate and misleading" picture of both the company and himself You can read the full transcript here.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Peng's safety comes ahead of business, assures former-WTA CEO

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Stacey Allaster, the former-CEO of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) who negotiated millions of dollars of rights deals with China, told Reuters on Monday the tennis world has put Peng Shuai's health and safety ahead of business. As the WTA and ATP Tour seasons draw...
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Concerns grow on whereabouts of Peng Shuai as WTA CEO questions alleged email

Florida [USA], November 18 (ANI): Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Chairman and CEO, Steve Simon on Wednesday cast 'concerns' on an email posted in China's media purportedly from tennis star Peng Shuai. Peng, 35, a doubles champion at Wimbledon and the French Open, accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual...
TENNIS
94.3 Jack FM

Factbox-Tennis-China’s Peng Shuai whose whereabouts are unknown after assault allegations

(Reuters) – Factbox on China’s Peng Shuai, who has not been seen publicly since she accused https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tennis-star-peng-says-ex-vice-premier-forced-her-into-sex-2021-11-03 a former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault:. Born: Jan. 8, 1986 in Hunan, China. Grand Slam titles (women’s doubles): Wimbledon 2013 and French Open 2014. LIFE AND CAREER. * Began...
TENNIS
sportspromedia.com

WTA could pull out of China over Peng Shuai disappearance, says CEO

Steve Simon demands independent verification of Chinese tennis star’s whereabouts. WTA chief executive tells CNN “this is bigger than the business”. Women’s tennis tour has significant presence in China, with Shenzhen hosting annual WTA Finals. Steve Simon, the chairman and chief executive of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), has said...
TENNIS
MSNBC

Pam Shriver: The WTA should boycott China ‘if athletes are in danger’

Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver and NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai following allegations that she was sexual assaulted by a top Chinese government official, and the Women’s Tennis Association’s threat to boycott China if they do not investigate Peng’s claims. “The ten tour stops plus the year-ending championships in Shenzhen, which will be scheduled about a year from now, cannot take place if athletes are in danger when they make allegations that Peng has made,” says Shriver. “This is just unacceptable.”Nov. 19, 2021.
TENNIS
