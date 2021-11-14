Jets vs Bills Second Half Thread

Saddle up, folks. This is a long one. The Jets tricked me into writing a 6,500 word, eleven page essay on their failures. We are halfway through the biggest season ever, and the Jets look like the worst team in the NFL for the second consecutive year. Ignore the fact that the Jets don’t have the worst record in the league; they have the worst scoring differential per game in the NFL at an average -15.0 margin (they were also dead last in 2020 with an average -13.4 margin), with only the Houston Texans (with one fewer win) keeping them company at an average -14.4 margin. The team that just crushed them- the division rival that began its rebuild at the exact same time as the Jets in 2018- has the best scoring differential per game in the NFL, holding an average +16.1 margin, with the Patriots- another division rival that began its rebuild at the exact same time as the Jets in 2021- coming in third with an average +9.8 margin).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO