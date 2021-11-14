ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets vs Bills Second Half Thread

By MacGregor Wells
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first half of the New York Jets game against the Buffalo Bills is in the books, and the Jets trail the Bills 17 - 3. This game has been all Bills. The Jets began the game with two three and outs and...

ClutchPoints

New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Bills

With news breaking Thursday that New York Jets QB Mike White will be starting this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, that crosses one thing off the list of worries for Jets fans. That doesn’t mean much, when your team has major issues in the secondary, along the offensive line, and in stopping the run. That is just to pile on to the issues already at hand in the quarterback room, where the Jets have played three players (most in the NFL.)
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills headed down south this week, and in just around half an hour, they’ll kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The two teams are franchises headed in opposite directions, as the Bills sit atop the AFC East Division, while the Jaguars sit in third place of the AFC South Division, ahead of only the lowly Houston Texans.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

5 glaring stats the NY Jets defense must improve in season’s second half

The New York Jets defense needs to improve in many areas. An NFL team’s regular-season slate does not have an official halfway point now that there are 17 games, but for the New York Jets, their eighth game can be considered a solid halfway point considering it was followed by the mini bye week that a Thursday night game provides.
NFL
Jets Open As 13 Point Underdogs vs Bills

The New York Jets fell hard last Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts. Following an exhilarating, wildly improbable, Mike White led victory over the Cincinnati Bengals the previous Sunday, the Jets were blown out by the Colts. A late comeback by the Jets made the score semi-respectable at 45 -30, but the game was never in doubt.
NFL
Times Union

Bills vs Jets: How to watch and stream online

The Buffalo Bills (widely considered to be one of the top teams in the AFC) were upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars (widely considered one of the worst teams in the NFL) by a score of 9-6 in an ugly Week 9 contest in Jacksonville. It was arguably the worst loss...
NFL
NESN

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +600 | Jets +100000. The Bills are coming off one of the worst performances of the year by any team. They entered the league first in DVOA and with the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl, but they lost as two-touchdown favorites vs. the Jaguars. Their offense was particularly dreadful, racking up just six points vs. the lowly Jaguars.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets QB Mike White Will Start vs. Bills

Mike White will make this third consecutive start when the New York Jets (2-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement at the beginning of his Wednesday news briefing. White, who sustained a nerve contusion in his right forearm in the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Grading the Jets in NFL Week 10 vs. Buffalo Bills

Jets head coach Robert Saleh reacts during a game against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Jim McIsaac. The Jets played the top defensive team and they looked overmatched. Extremely overmatched. Mike White’s star dimmed against Buffalo. He struggled to move the offense for much of the game. He threw four interceptions and no touchdown passes. One came on the second series after his arm was hit as he was throwing. The other three were in the third quarter. They were bad throws by White. Overall, the Jets turned it over five times.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
Final Score: Bills 45, Jets 17

In the New York Jets’ 9th game of the 2021 season the Jets were crushed by a Buffalo Bills team that completely outclassed them, 45 - 17. Early in the game the Jets were dominated on both sides of the ball as the Bills quickly built a 10 - 0 lead. The Jets settled down a bit after that and cut the lead to 10 - 3 with about two minutes left in the half. It was a ray of false hope. The Bills responded by quickly moving down the field for another touchdown and a 17 - 3 lead at halftime.
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills Links, 11/14: Game Day vs. the Jets

It’s game day as the Buffalo Bills (5-3) leave New York State to tangle with the New York Jets (2-6) at 1 p.m. EST in Week 10. Today’s edition of the daily links leads off by breaking down the key matchups and offering predictions as the Bills go for their fourth win in their last five tries against the Jets.
NFL
What's Wrong With The Jets

Saddle up, folks. This is a long one. The Jets tricked me into writing a 6,500 word, eleven page essay on their failures. We are halfway through the biggest season ever, and the Jets look like the worst team in the NFL for the second consecutive year. Ignore the fact that the Jets don’t have the worst record in the league; they have the worst scoring differential per game in the NFL at an average -15.0 margin (they were also dead last in 2020 with an average -13.4 margin), with only the Houston Texans (with one fewer win) keeping them company at an average -14.4 margin. The team that just crushed them- the division rival that began its rebuild at the exact same time as the Jets in 2018- has the best scoring differential per game in the NFL, holding an average +16.1 margin, with the Patriots- another division rival that began its rebuild at the exact same time as the Jets in 2021- coming in third with an average +9.8 margin).
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Report Card: Grades Reflect Surreal Bounceback Effort vs. Jets

How the Buffalo Bills were able to play so well in Sunday's 45-17 defeat of the New York Jets one week after their worst effort and result of the season is a mystery that may never be solved. Sure, tight end Dawson Knox and right tackle Spencer Brown returned from...
NFL
Buffalo Bills
Football
Sports
Bills 45 Jets 17: Pathetic

It was a dismal showing for the Jets today at MetLife Stadium. They were destroyed by the Buffalo Bills 45-17 as their record fell to 2-7. Buffalo led for all but the first 2:45 of the first quarter, and almost the entire second half of the game was garbage time.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Buffalo Bills announce Week 10 inactives vs. New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills announced their Week 10 inactives for their matchup at the Meadowlands against the New York Jets. Buffalo will be without Tremaine Edmunds, Cam Lewis, Brandin Bryant and Jamil Douglas. Sean McDermott had announced on Friday that Tremaine Edmunds would not suit up for the game due to...
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Buffalo Bills bounce back, take down Jets at MetLife (Game Thread)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHEC) — Follow along with our live updates to see how Buffalo responded after a week 9 loss to Jacksonville. Buffalo (6-3) put up 45 points on the New York Jets, a pure bounce back after its week 9 performance (2-7). It was the first meeting between...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets Kick Off '2nd Half' of Their Season with Tough Home Test vs. the Bills

It's time for the Jets to begin the second half of their 2021 season...well, pretty close to the second half. Nine-seventeenths, actually, with nine more games remaining in their new 17-game schedule. But coming off their mini-bye following their Thursday night game, this just feels like Round 2 for the Green and White.
NFL
Jets Currently Own the 3rd and 7th Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

We have reached the point in the year where it makes sense to start assessing Draft position each week. It always seems to come distressingly early in the calendar for the New York Jets and their fans, but here we are. With yesterday’s loss, the Jets fell to 2-7. If...
NFL
Podcast: Mike White Returns to Earth; Jets Defense Doesn’t Show Up in Loss to the Bills

The Jets were defeated yesterday by the Buffalo Bills 45-17. The defeat dropped New York’s record to 2-7 on the 2021 season. It was a thorough domination by Buffalo as the Bills gain over 9 yards per play on offense. On the other side of the ball, the magic ran out for Mike White. Two weeks after an electrifying 405 yard performance, White threw 4 interceptions and looked completely overwhelmed for most of the game.
NFL

