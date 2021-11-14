Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue

Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia received every first-place vote yet again, while Alabama and Cincinnati flipped spots, coming at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Oregon, meanwhile, moved up to No. 4 following Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss to Baylor.

That said, the Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, which has four other teams ranked in the top 25, including Michigan State at No. 7, Michigan at No. 8, Iowa at No. 18 and Wisconsin at No. 19.

The Buckeyes till have games against the Spartans and Wolverines remaining and could face the Badgers or Hawkeyes in the conference championship game to end the season.

The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Alabama Cincinnati Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Baylor Oklahoma Wake Forest BYU UTSA Texas A&M Houston Iowa Wisconsin Pittsburgh Arkansas Louisiana-Lafayette San Diego State Utah N.C. State

