Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue

By Andrew Lind
 6 days ago
Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia received every first-place vote yet again, while Alabama and Cincinnati flipped spots, coming at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Oregon, meanwhile, moved up to No. 4 following Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss to Baylor.

That said, the Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, which has four other teams ranked in the top 25, including Michigan State at No. 7, Michigan at No. 8, Iowa at No. 18 and Wisconsin at No. 19.

The Buckeyes till have games against the Spartans and Wolverines remaining and could face the Badgers or Hawkeyes in the conference championship game to end the season.

The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (62)
  2. Alabama
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Oregon
  5. Ohio State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Michigan State
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Baylor
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Wake Forest
  14. BYU
  15. UTSA
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Houston
  18. Iowa
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. Arkansas
  22. Louisiana-Lafayette
  23. San Diego State
  24. Utah
  25. N.C. State

After surrendering 31 points in a blowout win over Purdue a week ago, the Buckeyes defense hoped for a bounce-back effort against No. 7 Michigan State and they got it. The scarlet and gray held the Spartans scoreless until the fourth quarter, pummeling their Big Ten rival in what was the unit's most complete performance of the season. Most importantly, it helped clear the next major hurdle in the scarlet and grey's path toward the Big Ten Championship, setting up a major showdown with that team up north next weekend.
Ohio State is pitching the equivalent of a perfect game ... and The 'Shoe is a GIANT party right now. The Detroit Free Press wrote earlier this year that Michigan State had the best group of wide receivers in the Big Ten. I don't typically like to pile on somebody for having a bad take, but that one is going to go down in history as one of the worst in a very, very long time.
Ohio State Heisman-hopeful C.J. Stroud is showcasing to a national audience why he just may win college football's most prestigious award. The Buckeyes currently lead No. 7 Michigan State 35-0 with 10:02 remaining in the second quarter. The game isn't even competitive at this point. But it's Stroud's surgical breakdown of the Michigan State defense that has been most impressive.
When the rivalry game isn't just a game, but a lifestyle, it's always somewhere in the back of your mind. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes didn't get to play Michigan last year after "The Game" was cancelled because of a CoVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverines program. Coach Day admitted that next weekend's matchup was actually on his mind during the middle of Saturday's smackdown of Michigan State.
The stakes couldn’t be higher as Michigan State heads to Columbus on Saturday afternoon to take on Ohio State (12 p.m. on ABC). Both teams sit in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings and the winner will continue to control their own destiny for the Big Ten East Division title. The loser, meanwhile, will suffer their second defeat of the season and be eliminated from both conference and national championship contention.
