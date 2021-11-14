ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State rises in newest AP Poll

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqYel_0cwY8v2d00

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll has been released, and Michigan State continues to garner respect from the media voters.

The Spartans climbed to No. 7 in the AP Poll following their 40-21 win over Maryland on Saturday.

Unlike in the Coaches Poll or the College Football Playoff rankings, the media voters value Michigan State's win over rival Michigan, as the AP Poll slots the Wolverines one spot behind the Spartans at No. 8.

Ohio State came in at No. 5 in the latest rankings, setting up a massive showdown between the Buckeyes and the Spartans this Saturday in Columbus.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Georgia remains the media's unanimous choice as the best team in college football, followed by No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 3 Alabama.

With their first loss last week, Oklahoma dropped eight spots from No. 4 down to No. 12.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 4 Oregon, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Ole Miss.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Wisconsin. Meanwhile, then-No. 23 Penn State fell out of the rankings following its loss to Michigan.

For the full Associate Press Top 25, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

AP Top 25 Poll: Oregon leaps Ohio State for No. 5

Georgia remained a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week, No. 3 Alabama gained ground on No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 5 Oregon leapfrogged Ohio State in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. The Bulldogs (9-0) captured all 63 first-place votes following Saturday’s 43-6 thumping of Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
City
Oregon Township, MI
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#College Football Playoff#Ohio State#Ap Poll#American Football#Associated Press#Spartans#Wolverines#Buckeyes#Notre Dame#Penn State
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
264
Followers
616
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

Comments / 0

Community Policy