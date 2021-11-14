Michigan State rises in newest AP Poll

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll has been released, and Michigan State continues to garner respect from the media voters.

The Spartans climbed to No. 7 in the AP Poll following their 40-21 win over Maryland on Saturday.

Unlike in the Coaches Poll or the College Football Playoff rankings, the media voters value Michigan State's win over rival Michigan, as the AP Poll slots the Wolverines one spot behind the Spartans at No. 8.

Ohio State came in at No. 5 in the latest rankings, setting up a massive showdown between the Buckeyes and the Spartans this Saturday in Columbus.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Georgia remains the media's unanimous choice as the best team in college football, followed by No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 3 Alabama.

With their first loss last week, Oklahoma dropped eight spots from No. 4 down to No. 12.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 4 Oregon, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Ole Miss.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Wisconsin. Meanwhile, then-No. 23 Penn State fell out of the rankings following its loss to Michigan.

For the full Associate Press Top 25, click here.