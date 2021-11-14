ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Another Day, Another New Starting Lineup

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 6 days ago
Ahead of their afternoon bout against the San Antonio Spurs (12:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet), your Los Angeles Lakers will be making some significant adjustments from their latest starting lineup, in Friday's lopsided 107-83 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Newly-healthy $31 million man Talen Horton-Tucker will get the nod at starting small forward in his first game of the 2021-22 regular season, while the Staples Center's favorite Laker, Carmelo Anthony, will finally get to start at power forward.

This means that healthy Friday starters Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore will both get demoted to bench roles, while Anthony Davis will remain the Lakers' starting center.

It's a bit surprising to see that Avery Bradley got the starting nod at shooting guard over the bigger Ellington or Bazemore. Bazemore, all of 6'4" (as is Ellington), was the shorthanded club's starting power forward on Friday, so penciling in the 6'7", 238-pound Carmelo Anthony to start tody makes a world of sense, especially after Bazemore's lackluster 0-point, -25 plus-minus performance Friday.

As Bobby Marks of ESPN notes (via Twitter), the Lakers are set to trot out their sixth starting lineup in just 14 games on what has proven to be a tumultuous 2021-22 season.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel allowed that starting Anthony to replace the injured LeBron James, who remains day-to-day with an abdominal strain, is a reasonable decision at this juncture. Vogel liked Anthony's energy off the bench, and when all Lakers players are healthy, it remains likely that Anthony's ultimate role on this club will be as a reserve scorer.

On the James front, Vogel noted that LeBron has yet to partake in contact workouts to this point while he continues to recover from the injury. The All-Star forward will miss his sixth straight game today, and his eighth overall this season.

The Lakers are slated to host the 8-4 Chicago Bulls tomorrow. Chicago, too, will be missing major rotation players in Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams. Like LA, tomorrow will also mark the second night of a back-to-back for the Bulls, who play the Clippers today.

