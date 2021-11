We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What’s on your feet when you’re hanging out at home? I love a good slipper, but fluffy socks are just as sweet and I have a drawer full of them to prove it! I don’t really step too far out of my comfort zone when it comes to loungewear, and though faux fur-lined footwear has been growing in popularity, it isn’t a trend I hopped onto right away. I do have a handful of faux fur garments, but they don’t see a lot of action where I live in the South. Anything more than faux-fur trim just sounds like it would be miserably hot. Or so I thought, until I slipped my foot into the Faux Fur-Lined Slipper from Gravity Blankets and Modernist Studios.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO