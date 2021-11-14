ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Trail Running for Beginners - Jog Intervals: French Creek

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

outdoors.org

French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
Norristown Times Herald

Friends on the Run hit the trail again

It was an ideal fall day as The Friends in Pink held their 6th Annual Friends on the Run/Walk recently along the Manayunk Tow Path. Proceeds from the event, as well as other fundraising ventures from the Friends in Pink, will be allocated towards assisting families dealing with the tribulations of breast cancer. Patti Brennan did most of the leg work organizing and promoting the event with assistance from family members and supportive friends including Craig Brennan, William Brennan, Karen Mellwig, Frannie Costa, Bridget Brennan, Trish Bari, Chelsea Coyle, Patti Shingle-Guidice, and Suzanne Tracy.
THEATER & DANCE
Lockhaven Express

Woolrich Scouts volunteer at Hyner Run Trail Challenge

Scouts BSA Troop 66 from Woolrich recently volunteered at the Hyner Run Trail Challenge. The scouts ran a food/drink aid station at the top section of the race known as the S.O.B Mountain. The scouts camped the night prior to the race on the mountain. A beautiful sunset was seen, scouts also took a hike down and back up the mountain while waiting for the runners in the early morning. Woolrich Troop 66 was happy to help out at the Hyner View Trail Challenge again this year and excited for next year.
WOOLRICH, PA
outdoors.org

Easy Riders on the Blackstone Bike Path on Tuesday

Registration is required for this activity. Come and enjoy what's left of the foliage on Tuesday. We'll ride the bike path in Central Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln and maybe all the way to Woonsocket and back depending on group dynamics. This bike path is part of the Blackstone River National Heritage Corridor. If you would like some background on our ride, put "Blackstone River Heritage Corridor" in your browser. It's not just a bike path. Meet at 10 am, pack a lunch, bring snacks and hydration. Dress in layers for the temperature, gloves highly recommended. The weather is predicted to be 50 degrees and sunny. Directions: if coming from route 146, take Breakneck Hill Road (rt 123) and bear right off the exit if coming from the south, turn left onto 123 if coming from north. Follow 123 for a little over two miles until you pass the Lincoln Shopping Center on the right. Breakneck Hill Road becomes Front Street. The entrance to the bike path is adjacent to 143 Front Street which is an apartment complex. If coming from Lonsdale Avenue (rt 122), turn left onto Front Street if driving north and turn right if driving south. The entrance to the Bike Path is one tenth of a mile on the right.
LIFESTYLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Benefit trail run, walk and fun run Thanksgiving morning

Getting out for a little exercise can be a gratifying way to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, especially when it benefits a good cause. The fourth annual Foodbank Farm 5K at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta offers just such an opportunity this Thanksgiving Day. Starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, this is an informal, volunteer-organized event to benefit Twin Villages Foodbank Farm (TVFF).
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
outdoors.org

Monday Night Hike at Oaks (Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Round Valley Recreation Area (3C8)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Scudders Falls Pedestrian Way Dedication and Opening

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
backpacker.com

Weekly Obsession: This Saucony Trail Running Pack Is Spacious and Stable

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. In recent years, I’ve lost some of my minimalist perspective around trail running, especially by using this larger vest. Compared to my previous vest, which had only enough room for some water and maybe a wind shirt, the Haul Lite Pack’s generous 7 liters (for a unisex small/medium) is enough for me to take a handful of snacks, an extra half liter of water, my small first aid kit, and a rain jacket for longer missions.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s and 30s Batona Trail Series Part 1: Bass River S. F. to Evans Bridge Hike

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mount Pisgah, a 9 ish Mile Hike With Hill.

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Blue Hills Ponkapaog Pond Loop Family Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join AMC Boston Family Outings for a moderate, 5-mile hike around Ponkapoag Pond in the DCR Blue Hills Reservation. Given that not every child will be vaccinated, all participants and leaders will bring and wear their own face coverings (masks). This is flat terrain with minimal elevation gain, and suitable for most school aged kids. We will begin near the golf course and plan 2+hours for the loop. Highlights include the Atlantic White Cedar swamp and the rustic AMC campground area, plus hopefully some fun wildlife sightings. This hike is recommended for ages 5+ due to mileage. Under 5 kids only with prior permission from leader. Cost is free, but pre-registration is required. To register click on the "Register Now" Button above or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://regi.amcboston.org/event/3038 Questions Contact: Chao at chaoranxie@gmail.com, 6172370880.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Sports
outdoors.org

WINTER SERIES HIKE #1 - BLUE HILLS

Registration is required for this activity. If you're new to winter hiking, join us for hike #1 in our Winter Hiking Series. In this progressively more challenging series, you'll have an opportunity to develop and then fine tune your winter hiking skills while discovering firsthand the fun, beauty, and camaraderie of winter hiking. Preference will be given to first time winter hikers who attended the SEM Winter Hiking Workshop. For hike #1 we will visit the Blue Hills Reservation 20 minutes south of Boston. We will begin by showing our gear and answer any questions you have about your gear. We will then do a 4-to-5-mile hilly hike in the Blue Hills at a moderate pace. Expect to be on the trail for about 4 hours. Bring your large day pack, the pack you intend to use on the next winter series hike. There may not be snow but bring snowshoes (if you've already purchased them) and traction devices as well as your winter layers. We will hike with all the gear we expect to need when we do Hike #2 which will be the Seven Sisters.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Narragansett Chapter's Trails Hiking Series - Deep Pond Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for one of our Centennial Celebration events - a hiking series to cover all 20 trails the Narragansett Chapter maintains! On this hike, we will cover Deep Pond Trail (and Deep Pond Trail West). This will be a ~5.5 mile loop hike, so we will use a portion of the Tippecansett Trail to loop around to the north end of the trail before returning to our cars! This hike will include Deep Pond, Hemlock Ledges, and views of Beach Pond! We will hike at a moderate pace (~2-2.5 mph). Participants will need to bring water (2L minimum), day pack, snacks, bug/tick spray, hiking shoes or boots, and orange vests. Optional equipment include hand sanitizer, hiking poles, first aid kit, pad, gaiters, and toiletry items. Participants must bring a mask in case we are unable to maintain social distancing; however, it will be participant preference if they wear a mask during our hike. Click the REGISTER NOW button to register! Don't forget to record your hours as part of the Centennial Challenge! Click here to register your activity: https://forms.gle/2yDG3LqgwvirWKzT6.
LIFESTYLE
lootpress.com

Volunteers needed for Piney Creek Trail clean up project

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The city is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Piney Creek Trail System. This effort is being held in conjunction with the Stewards, City of Beckley, and the PCWA Outdoor Rec Committee. The workday will be held on November 20 and will consist of...
ENVIRONMENT
theleadernews.com

Getting GOOFy in the Greater Heights: An evening run along the MKT Trail

Having endured another seemingly endless summer, we can now enjoy the fruits of a temperate fall and the wonderful greenspaces we have in our backyard here in Houston and the Greater Heights. While it’s been nearly four years since my last big race, I’ve still been regularly running short distances...
HOUSTON, TX
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

These dogs are very well trained, they don't shed and they're super smart

Jakes and Shakespeare lost home and their 86-year-old mom when she went to a nursing home. Now the boys are looking for a forever home together. Both are AKC-registered standard poodles, which means they are very low shedding. Jakes and Shakespeare are very smart and well trained, they will both...
PETS

Comments / 0

