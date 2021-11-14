Trail Running for Beginners - Jog Intervals: French Creek

Registration is required for this activity. If you're new to winter hiking, join us for hike #1 in our Winter Hiking Series. In this progressively more challenging series, you'll have an opportunity to develop and then fine tune your winter hiking skills while discovering firsthand the fun, beauty, and camaraderie of winter hiking. Preference will be given to first time winter hikers who attended the SEM Winter Hiking Workshop. For hike #1 we will visit the Blue Hills Reservation 20 minutes south of Boston. We will begin by showing our gear and answer any questions you have about your gear. We will then do a 4-to-5-mile hilly hike in the Blue Hills at a moderate pace. Expect to be on the trail for about 4 hours. Bring your large day pack, the pack you intend to use on the next winter series hike. There may not be snow but bring snowshoes (if you've already purchased them) and traction devices as well as your winter layers. We will hike with all the gear we expect to need when we do Hike #2 which will be the Seven Sisters.

