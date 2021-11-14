ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pohick Bay Loop Hike

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Explore the woods and bay shore of Pohick Bay Regional Park on this 4+ mile loop hike among trees. The trail rises and drops through the woods before dropping about 150 feet down to the bay and then climbing back up 150 feet towards the...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

outdoors.org

Baldpate Mountain Loop Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike - Ware River Watershed

Registration is required for this activity. This hike will start at the Barre Falls Dam Recreation area. We will follow the MidState Trail over Harding Hill, through prime wildlife habitat, including hills, meadows and Blood Swamp. We will hike south to the dikes and then retrace our route back to the parking lot. Easy to moderate trail at a pace (1.5 to 2 MPH). Hike is about 6.5 -7 miles with an elevation gain of 700 ft. Duration of hike is expected between 3.5 - 4 hours. Bring water, snacks/lunch, appropriate seasonal clothing and footwear. We will start midmorning and expect to end by early afternoon. Following the Junction of MA 62 and MA 68 in Hubbardston, follow MA 62 west 4.4 miles. Turn left at a four-way intersection on Coldbrook Road, enter Barre Falls Dam Recreation Area, and continue 1.1 miles to parking area just after the Barre Falls Dam. GPS coordinates: 42.427778, -72.025278. Covid protocols at the time of the hike will be observed. All participants must bring a face mask and hand sanitizer.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Monday Night Hike at Oaks (Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Scudders Falls Pedestrian Way Dedication and Opening

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
State
Virginia State
outdoors.org

Holcomb Farm, West Granby - 6 miles (easy/moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Human hikers only. 6 miles of easy and moderate terrain, featuring hardwoods, evergreens, streams, and small waterfalls. Wear hiking shoes or boots and bring at least 1 liter of water. COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outdoors.org

Round Valley Recreation Area (3C8)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
Colorado Springs Independent

Hiking Bob: South Creek to Squirrel Creek hike

This 6-mile semi-loop hike in the San Isabel National Forest will provide a little bit of a workout, some great views and, depending on the time of year, either lots of wildflowers or fall colors — or both, if you're lucky. Starting at the Lion Park Trailhead, take the South...
TRAVEL
outdoors.org

Lets Explore - Joes Rock - Wrentham (Weekday hike)

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. late morning to mid-afternoon. We will explore "Joe's Rock" in Wrentham, plus additional trails across the street. This is a new area for us, although Bob once attended a hike here. I'm sure we will find interesting places to explore, and have fun. It's worked every trip of this series so far. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is ongoing. Orange clothing required for all hikes. If you need to borrow an orange vest, email Bob. Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. We won't cancel because of rain. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone gets more hikes! Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Quashnet River

Registration is required for this activity. This is a registration required hike. Please contact leader if your are having difficulty. This is a 4.2 mile hike at a moderate pace along the Quashnet River and through adjacent woods. About ½ of the hike will be on moderate rolling terrain. COVID...
MASHPEE, MA
southernpines.net

Moonlight Hike

Join Southern Pines Recreation for a walk in the moonlight at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve. Participation is FREE. Bring a flashlight and meet on Friday, November 19 at 5:30 pm, 1024 Fort Bragg Rd, Southern Pines. More information: bsampson@southernpines.net | 910-692-7376.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
outdoors.org

Hike Carters

Registration is required for this activity. Join us hiking the three 4000 footers, Carter Dome (4,832'), Carter Middle (4,610'), Carter South (4,430'). Distance ~12 miles out-and-back with elevation gain ~4200 ft. This hike is rigorous and strenuous. We can expect nice views of the Presidential Range from the ridge. Our pace will be moderate (~1.5 to 2 mph). All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Dismal Brook Wildlife Preserve, North Granby, 3 miles (Relaxed)

Registration is required for this activity. The Dismal Brook Wildlife Preserve is a Granby Land Trust Property. Our roughly 3-mile hike will take us through pastures, woodlands, wetlands, by Creamer Pond, Dismal Brook, and a cabin. Elevation is approximately 250 feet, and the pace will be relaxed. The trails are well maintained, well-marked, and have the typical Connecticut roots and rocks. Some areas can be muddy. The parking lot is at about 253 Loomis St., North Granby, CT. Look for the Granby Land Trust Sign. Hikers should wear sturdy footwear, dress in layers, and bring water and a snack, as well as sunscreen, insect repellent and a sweater or jacket. Hiking poles are suggested but not required. No children or pets please. Co-Leader welcome. Please arrive by 9:15 am for a prompt start at 9:30 am. There are no bathroom facilities. Bad weather cancels. Limit: 10 Hikers. Registration is required through this AMC Website at https://ct-amc.org/hiking/ Click on the CURRENT HIKE LISTING. Then find and click on the hike in the listing to review the description and register for this hike by clicking on REGISTER NOW. Fill in the required information and press SUBMIT to complete your part of the registration process. The hike leader will then process your submission. In addition, you must also RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, additional information, and correct directions to the trailhead for confirmed registrants. If you need to cancel, please do so at least 48 hours in advance so someone on the wait list can attend.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vaccines
outdoors.org

Hike Alley Pond Park, Queens (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. We'll explore Alley Pond Park, which offers glimpses into New York's geologic past, its colonial history, and its current conservation efforts. Because of its glacier-formed moraine, the park has numerous unique natural features, like its freshwater and saltwater wetlands, tidal flats, meadows, and forests, which create a diverse ecosystem and support abundant bird life. Hike plan: Leader's choice of trails. *Distance is 6 miles *You must be able to walk at a Vigorous (brisk, firm pace) 3-4 miles per hour. *We will hike some of the wooded trails with hills. *Bring water and snack *Wear hiking boots Where: Meeting at entrance to the parking lot at Springfield Blvd & 76th Ave, Queens, NY 11364 How to get here? use map to plan bus route or drive to free parking lot. https://www.google.com/maps/place/40%C2%B044'24.6%22N+73%C2%B044'56.7%22W/@40.7401784,-73.7512624,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x9e05574351fcbdf1!8m2!3d40.7401744!4d-73.7490737 AMC rating: Vigorous: 6 miles AMC Hiking code: 3C6 COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
PUBLIC HEALTH
outdoors.org

Fall Friday Esplanade Walk - Dorchester Bay (Weekday)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for the second of 4 Friday esplanade walks, enjoying the Fall weather and vistas over the bays and seashores around Great Boston. This will be an "out and back" walk around Dorchester Bay, from Carson Beach to Castle Island. We will walk around 5 miles, at a moderate pace. Further details will be provided to those participants confirmed on the walk.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Great Hiking Accomplishment for 2021

On line event https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. There have been a number of great hiking accomplishments by CT AMC hikers this year.. Pete, James Fran and Kathleen finished the NH 48s, Tony...
LIFESTYLE
familyeguide.com

Midnight Hike

Skip the department store lines and hike withLLELA instead! In 2015, REI made a game changing decision to close its doors on Black Friday in order to spend that time doing what they love: exploring our green spaces. #OptOutside and join us for a midnight moonlit hike through your favorite urban wilderness, LLELA!
LEWISVILLE, TX

