Pohick Bay Loop Hike

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. late morning to mid-afternoon. We will explore "Joe's Rock" in Wrentham, plus additional trails across the street. This is a new area for us, although Bob once attended a hike here. I'm sure we will find interesting places to explore, and have fun. It's worked every trip of this series so far. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is ongoing. Orange clothing required for all hikes. If you need to borrow an orange vest, email Bob. Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. We won't cancel because of rain. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone gets more hikes! Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.

