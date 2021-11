Financial independence is a goal that many of us strive for. Here’s the lowdown on how you and your partner can achieve that freedom together. Being financially secure is more important now than ever. Many women I know have prioritized financial freedom in their lives over the last couple of years. The other day, my hairdresser mentioned that she was pursuing financial security by paying off her mortgage in full. She excitedly told me that she was at the point where one month of wages would give her enough to drop her mortgage payment for good.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO