Irving, TX

Missing 16-Year-Old Irving Girl Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson Found Safe

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Tammy was located in the Hurt / Euless area, was brought back to Irving, and reunited safely with her family, Irving Police said Tuesday night, Nov. 16.

ORIGINAL STORY

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson who ran away from her home early Sunday morning.

Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson was last seen at 1:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street in Irving.(credit: Irving Police Department)

Guadalupe Ferguson was last seen about 1:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street in Irving, police said.

The teen has a learning disability, gets confused about where she might be walking and does not like to be touched, officials said. She was last seen wearing a blue top and multicolored Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Irving police at 972.273.1010.

