ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kansas Fans Chanted 'S-E-C' At Texas During Upset Win Over Longhorns

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ASvM_0cwY3aMJ00

Jayhawks fans made their voices heard in a 57–56 overtime win against Texas on Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kansas fans were quick to break out an "SEC" chant in the Jayhawks' 57–56 overtime win at Texas on Saturday .

Even before victory was guaranteed, Jayhawks fans in attendance mocked the Longhorns' pending move to the SEC in the fourth quarter.

After walk-on freshman fullback Jared Casey caught the game-winning pass on a two-point conversion in overtime, the chants could be heard once again on ESPN's broadcast.

The win was Kansas' first ever at Texas. The Longhorns entered the game as 31-point favorites. Kansas held a 35–14 halftime lead before Texas fought back to tie the game with 22 seconds left.

After the Longhorns scored the first touchdown in overtime, Kansas responded with a touchdown and went for two, setting up Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels's winning pass to Casey.

Daniels completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for three touchdowns and also added a rushing score.

"It really says a lot about the young men we have in the locker room," first-year Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold told the Associated Press after the game. "They've been starving. It’s one win. We have to build on it."

According to Sports Illustrated 's Ross Dellenger, Texas and Oklahoma are expected to begin play in the SEC in 2025 after they fulfill their contractual requirements with the Big 12.

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
South Dakota State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chant#Espn#American Football#Jayhawks#Sec#The Associated Press#College Football Coverage#Uw#Baylor Hands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy