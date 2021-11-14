ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Vols defeat East Tennessee State

By Ken Lay
 6 days ago
The Vols (2-0) defeated East Tennessee State, 94-62, Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

No. 18 Tennessee had three players post double figures in the scoring column against the Buccaneers (0-2), who are coached by former UT assistant Desmond Oliver.

Olivier Nkamhoa scored a career-high 23 points and recorded eight rebounds for the Vols.

Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler added 16 points, all in the first half. He also had six assists and five rebounds for Tennessee, which led 46-23 at halftime.

Justin Powell scored 11 points off the bench for the Vols. Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. scored nine points, while Santiago Vescovi totaled seven.

Sixth-year senior forward John Fulkerson scored six points and recorded 10 rebounds in his season debut. He missed the Vols’ season-opening victory against UT Martin on Tuesday with a thumb injury.

Jordan King scored 22 points to lead the Buccaneers.

