Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers second half open thread

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
Monday’s “First Call” is already looking ahead to the Steelers game next week before they play the Chicago Bears Monday night. A pair of former Steelers running backs made the highlight clips Sunday. And the next opponent for the Penguins finally made things go right. Let’s not get ahead of...
The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the end of an era. Here are five players who will not be back in black and gold next season. The 2021 season isn’t exactly off to an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and opening with a 1-3 record is never ideal. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s team was able to even the score at 3-3 prior to their Week 7 bye.
Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Taylor Decker has finally broken his silence, and he did have something to say. The Lions left tackle spoke for the first time since sustaining a finger injury in the days leading up to the campaign opener against San Francisco. He wound up missing eight matchups with the injury, during which time there was an open rumor -- mostly on sports radio channel -- about whether he should be sold. Some also questioned why Decker was missing so much time with a finger problem, rather than trying to play through the injury.
Cameron Heyward smiled and let out a quick chuckle. But the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran leader let it be known that the shot Warren Sapp took at him on social media this week was anything but playful banter. Heyward said Thursday he has “no relationship” with Sapp, four days after the...
It’s time for the Chicago Bears to show the world what they’re made of on Monday Night Football as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. These two teams may be heading in opposite directions with the Bears on a three game skid and the Steelers winners of three straight, but a Chicago victory can get them some good vibes as they head into their bye week.
If you’re still riding high from yesterday’s Falcons win over the Saints, you’re hardly alone. Maybe a little football most of us have no rooting interest in will calm you down a bit. It’s Bears-Steelers time, featuring the Justin Fields-led Chicago team trying to snap a three game losing streak...
Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet is a weekly series featuring a quick glance at the upcoming Steelers game, including odds, records, things to watch for, and how to watch/listen to the game. Series Notes. All-Time Steelers lead, 18-17-1 Last: Steelers Win, 20-15 (Oct. 29, 2017) Home Steelers lead, 12-3-1 Last: Steelers...
Each week, as part of our game preview articles, I’ll be using the Question of the Day post to examine the roster of the Detroit Lions’ upcoming opponent. I’ll sort through their top players, narrowing the list based on a few key aspects (like being currently active), then present the following question to the fans base:
On Wednesday, I broke down why I believed the Pittsburgh Steelers were a vulnerable team. Outside of dealing with a short week, while the Detroit Lions had a full two weeks to prepare for this Week 10 matchup, this Steelers team isn’t exactly the team we’re accustomed to seeing. They’re going through some serious offensive troubles, and while they’ve got a fantastic defensive front, the rest of the defense remains a work in progress.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without five player in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Chase Claypool, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Buddy Johnson and center B.J. Finney will not suit up against the Lions. Claypool injured his toe in Week 9 and will be...
The Lions sulked into their bye week with an 0-8 record and plenty of things to work on heading into the back half of the season. One obvious change would be featuring as much youth as possible, and this year is already a lost cause for the new regime. There is likely at least one win ahead, but the biggest objective is growth.
Comments / 0