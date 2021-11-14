Dallas Cowboys make scoring history in first half vs. Falcons

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys are putting on an offensive clinic against the Atlanta Falcons right now, leading their NFC South opponent 36-3 at halftime.

Most of the damage came in the second quarter, where Dallas put up a whopping 29 points. What's more impressive is that the 29 points are the most points the Cowboys have scored in a single quarter in franchise history.

And that wasn't even all of the history they made in the first half, as the Cowboys' 33-point lead was the biggest halftime lead they've had in a game since they lead the New York Jets by 35 points in a game back on Dec. 4, 1971.

And, finally...

The 36 points the Cowboys scored in the first half was the most points they have scored in a half since scoring 38 points against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 12, 1980.

CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott accounted for four of the Cowboys' first half touchdowns. Dak Prescott and Lamb hooked up on touchdown passes from 13 and 9 yards out, while Elliott scored from 1 and 2 yards out.

The offense didn't put up all the points, however, as the defense contributed a blocked punt that resulted in a Nahshon Wright fumble recovery for a touchdown.