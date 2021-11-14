ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys make scoring history in first half vs. Falcons

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdKeJ_0cwY1KVD00

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys are putting on an offensive clinic against the Atlanta Falcons right now, leading their NFC South opponent 36-3 at halftime.

Most of the damage came in the second quarter, where Dallas put up a whopping 29 points. What's more impressive is that the 29 points are the most points the Cowboys have scored in a single quarter in franchise history.

And that wasn't even all of the history they made in the first half, as the Cowboys' 33-point lead was the biggest halftime lead they've had in a game since they lead the New York Jets by 35 points in a game back on Dec. 4, 1971.

And, finally...

The 36 points the Cowboys scored in the first half was the most points they have scored in a half since scoring 38 points against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 12, 1980.

CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott accounted for four of the Cowboys' first half touchdowns. Dak Prescott and Lamb hooked up on touchdown passes from 13 and 9 yards out, while Elliott scored from 1 and 2 yards out.

The offense didn't put up all the points, however, as the defense contributed a blocked punt that resulted in a Nahshon Wright fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys right the ship by steamrolling Atlanta Falcons

From the absolute worst to the absolute best. There is no other way to explain the turnabout in play from the angry and refocused Dallas Cowboys over the past seven days. One week after coming out flat and overconfident in a 30-16 embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos when they trailed 30-0 in the fourth quarter in what was their worst performance of the season, the Cowboys could seemingly do no wrong in Sunday’s 43-3 beatdown of the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons - Cowboys final score roundtable

The Falcons knocking off the Saints was a very pleasant surprise. It showed how tough the Falcons can be, and more than that, it showed that they can beat a good team with a few dents in their armor. While that win was great—and yes, I regret not predicting a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Dallascowboys#Nahwrig
CBS Boston

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots’ Shutout Victory Over Falcons

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Atlanta Falcons did not score  a single point on Thursday night. That’s a hard way to live, and the Patriots’ defense made sure that life was as hard as possible for the duration of the 25-0 victory in Atlanta. A 60-minute game obviously turns several times, but the plays of the game might have been consecutive snaps late in the third quarter. The Falcons faced a third-and-1 at the New England 16-yard line while trailing 13-0 with 1:29 left in the third quarter. An inside handoff to Keith Smith was stuffed at the line. Falcons head coach...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gawking at Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs

Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes is going to watch out for Dallas Cowboys’ corner Trevon Diggs in their upcoming match. Diggs currently leads the league in interceptions with eight, and he has also managed to return two of them for touchdowns. Mahomes doesn’t want to be the cornerback’s next victim, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.
NFL
105.3 The Fan

Is this Cowboys defense Super Bowl worthy?

The Cowboys defense has been a huge positive for the team so far, but could this defense beat a higher level than we think? K&C openly wonder if the defense can play at a Super Bowl level following a game where they contained a good Vikings offense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
869
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy