‘The USA Is a Radicalized Mess’: Trump Whines About Bannon Indictment

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
Almost two days after his close ally and former chief strategist was indicted, former President Donald Trump took to Twitter (through a spokesperson, the only way he can) to complain about it.

“This country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also,” Trump said in a statement publicized by Liz Harrington on Sunday.

Trump is correct, at least in that the committee is getting ready to do to others what it did to Bannon. Also on Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who sits on the House committee investigating Jan. 6 , said the panel is “quickly” moving to prepare a recommendation for criminal charges to the Department of Justice against Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, for not complying with a congressional subpoena. Bannon, Meadows and Jeffrey Clark, a Trump Justice Department official, have thus far refused to comply with the committees requests by claiming executive privilege.

Trump continued his whining statement, meandering into the topic of international relations and, of course, decrying the “woke” left and “open borders.”

“If they would be so tough with China, Russia, and the world, who no longer respects us, maybe our country would not be failing at a level at which we have never seen before,” Trump wrote. “We never talk about making our country great, and it is now heading in an unthinkable direction with the Afghanistan withdrawal, open borders, inflation, woke everything, and so much more.”

On Nov. 8, the House select committee has subpoenaed a flurry of additional individuals in Trump’s orbit, including disgraced former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, conservative attorney John Eastman (who wrote a now infamous memo with suggestions on how Trump could overturn the election), former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, 2020 Trump campaign manager Bill Stepian, Trump campaign assistant Angela McCallum and Bernie Kerick, a former New York City police commissioner who was pardoned by Trump. The very next day, they announced 10 more subpoenas , including ones for former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former White House personnel director John McEntee.

Rolling Stone

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon Is Reminding Everyone That the Right Is Very Much Trying to Destroy Democracy

Steve Bannon was criminally charged on Friday for defying a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating Jan. 6. The charges were announced not long after Bannon very emphatically reminded listeners of his War Room podcast that the he and the right are trying to do away with democracy by “taking over elections” and overturning Trump’s loss last November. “We’re taking action. We’re taking over school boards. We’re taking over the Republican Party with the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections,” Bannon said. “Suck on this!” he added. “Ninety-five percent of the ballots in Virginia were occupied with election...
Rolling Stone

Trump Actively Seeking Vengeful Ouster of Alabama’s Republican Governor, Report Says

Former President Donald Trump has a vendetta against Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and is trying to woo a Republican into opposing her run for re-election, all because the former president blames Ivey for the cancellation of one of his scheduled rallies in her state this summer. Although Trump’s “Freedom Rally” planned for July 3 at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile was canceled by the Battleship Commission that oversees the park and not the governor, the former president is holding Ivey personally responsible. Trump has “privately blamed” Ivey for the cancellation, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, and now...
Rolling Stone

Trump Boasts He ‘Saved Kenosha,’ Praises Rittenhouse as ‘Brave’ in Fox News Interview

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Friday night to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal. Rittenhouse, who Trump hailed as “brave,” was tried and acquitted of homicide by an overwhelmingly white jury for shooting three people who were attending a racial justice protest, killing two and injuring the other. Trump’s interview comes days before Rittenhouse is to make his post-trial debut on the network in a Tucker Carlson interview airing Monday. Trump praised the jury’s not guilty verdicts and said he believed that the prosecutors engaged in misconduct, somehow, by prosecuting Rittenhouse: “I think that it was...
MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
Newsweek

Rudy Giuliani's Melting Hair Dye 'Freak Show' Made Even Donald Trump Flinch

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As hair dye dripped down the side of Rudy Giuliani's face during a November 19 press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters, many current and former Trumpers realized that Donald Trump's presidency was over.
The Week

Bannon's radical vision

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. Laugh at Steve Bannon. Go ahead. Snigger at his grizzled, unkempt, soup-kitchen mien and his multiple layers of XXL dress shirts. Roll your eyes at the ogre's vainglorious rhetoric. "I'm never backing down," Bannon said after appearing in court this week on contempt charges for defying a subpoena from the House's Jan. 6 special committee. "We're taking down the Biden regime." Who's we? The populist, nativist movement Bannon helped launch and shape a decade ago through the gleefully racist, misogynistic, and rabidly anti-immigrant website Breitbart. In 2015, Bannon harnessed that movement to a New York City real estate mogul named Donald Trump. He's "a blunt instrument for us," Bannon explained.
crossroadstoday.com

Steve Bannon tries to shield himself with ‘podcaster privilege’

Opinion by Norman Eisen, Joanna Lydgate, and Joshua Perry. Editor’s note: Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama’s “ethics czar,” was special impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. Joanna Lydgate is the former chief deputy attorney general for the state of...
MSNBC

“He's Going To Jail”: Insider Says Trump Vet Steve Bannon Knows He’s Toast

Steve Bannon faces up to two years in jail on his indictment for defying subpoenas related to the January 6 investigation. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, who knows and worked with Bannon personally, believes he will go to jail. Nunberg also points to Bannon’s media-savviness, saying he could even see him “giving interviews from jail”.Nov. 16, 2021.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

DOJ sends message to Bannon, others

Steve Bannon's histrionic refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena has finally been stopped short by the U.S. Justice Department, which sought and received a federal grand jury indictment of Bannon on two counts earlier this week. Bannon was taken into custody like any regular citizen. He was later released,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

If you’re celebrating what happened to Steve Bannon, you don’t understand what’s going on behind the scenes

You can say a lot of things about Steve Bannon, but you can’t say he’s secretive about his intentions.As he arrived at the FBI’s Washington, DC field office on Monday to surrender himself on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress (for ignoring a subpoena from the ouse select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection), the former Trump adviser took no questions from the throng of reporters who’d arrived to see the spectacle. But there was one person with a camera and microphone who Bannon did speak to on his way to Justice Department custody. He looked squarely into the...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump’s legal strategy tested in fight with Congress over Jan. 6 records

As president, Donald Trump stymied lawmakers seeking his financial records and the testimony of a close adviser by employing a legal strategy that worked to his advantage even when he lost in court. Trump has turned to these familiar tactics now in a bid to thwart House investigators pursuing accountability...
POTUS
