The Who's Roger Daltrey Calls The Rolling Stones A 'Mediocre Pub Band'

By Katrina Nattress
 6 days ago
Roger Daltrey had some choice words when asked about The Who 's contemporaries The Rolling Stones during an interview with the Coda Collection .

First, the singer praised Mick Jagger. “You’ve got to take your hat off to him," Daltrey said. "He’s the number one rock ‘n’ roll performer."

But when it came to the band's musicianship, he wasn't so nice: "As a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you’d think, ‘Well, that’s a mediocre pub band!'”

The Who frontman's comments come after Paul McCartney called the Stones "a blues cover band" during a recent interview.

Macca's words didn't seem to affect Jagger, who actually acknowledged the diss during a concert in Los Angeles. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” he said during the set. “Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here, he’s going to help us – he’s going to join us in a blues cover later.”

That wasn't the first time McCartney's given the Stones a hard time. In another interview he declared that "The Beatles were better.”

That remark also didn't faze Jagger, who replied with a cheeky comment of his own.

“That’s so funny. He’s a sweetheart. There’s obviously no competition,” he said at the time. “The big difference, though, is and sort of slightly seriously, is that The Rolling Stones is a big concert band in other decades and other areas when The Beatles never even did an arena tour, Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system. They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real.”

“So that business started in 1969 and the Beatles never experienced that," he continued. "They did a great gig, and I was there, at Shea stadium. They did that stadium gig. But the Stones went on, we started doing stadium gigs in the ’70s and [are] still doing them now. That’s the real big difference between these two bands. One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums and then the other band doesn’t exist.”

RELATED PEOPLE
