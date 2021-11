If we’re talking about cars, aside from iconic looks like the DeLorean, the number one factor gamers are looking for in any game is its speed. After all, the power fantasy and primary goal of racing games are to let us put the pedal to the metal with the fastest and most expensive cars in the world such as the newcomer Koenigsegg Jesko or the classic Shelby Daytona Coupe, and Forza Horizon 5 is no exception. And we have one simple answer to that question. Here’s the fastest car you can get in Forza Horizon 5.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO