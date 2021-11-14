ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington leads the Buccaneers, 16-6, at halftime

By Bryan Manning
 6 days ago
The Washington Football Team leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-6, at halftime in Week 10 of NFL action.

Washington got off to a great start by forcing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on a three-and-out on the game’s first possession. Washington’s offense moved down the field and settled for a 46-yard field goal from new kicker Joey Slye.

Washington cornerback William Jackson III picks off Brady on a deflected pass on the next possession. Unfortunately for Washington, it would have to settle for three points again.

Washington’s defense would make another play, as safety Bobby McCain picks off Brady again. This time, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found wide receiver DeAndre Carter for a 20-yard touchdown to give Washington a 13-0 lead.

The Buccaneers finally appeared to have something going when Washington defensive end Chase Young went down with a knee injury in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the game. Washington’s defense held the Bucs to a field goal.

Just before halftime, the Buccaneers faced a 4th-and-7, and Brady threw a short pass to wide receiver Mike Evans that should’ve ended the half. However, Jackson tackled Evans by his face mask, and Tampa Bay got one free untimed down. That led to kicker Ryan Succop kicking a field goal to make it 16-6.

That’s why Washington is a bad team. Jackson gave a very good team three points.

Heinicke has completed 13 of 16 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He had two drops but also had one pass deflect off a Tampa Bay defensive back’s hands into the waiting arms of Carter.

Washington will start the second half with the football.

