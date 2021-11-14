FOX NFL Sunday crew disses Mac Jones, essentially calls him a system QB

The FOX NFL Sunday crew is dissing Mac Jones.

When host Curt Menefee asked the group whether the Alabama standout is the best rookie quarterback or just in the best situation, the answer was unanimous: the latter.

“I think he’s already played for Belichick, because he was at Alabama under Saban,” said Terry Bradshaw. “Perfect marriage.”

Michael Strahan added this is essentially Jones’ fifth professional season, since he spent his college career in Tuscaloosa.

Entering Sunday, Jones led all NFL rookies in passing, touchdown passes, completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating. He also has the fewest interceptions of the five regular starters.

While Jones obviously benefits from playing under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, it’s overly simplistic to solely credit New England’s system for his success. For example, McDaniels called a great first half Sunday, but Jones executed the throws, such as his 23-yard touchdown strike to Kendrick Bourne.

They used to call another Patriots passer a “system quarterback,” too. We know how that worked out.

