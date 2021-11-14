ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Delivers Passionate Speech About Equality and Representation at Outfest Legacy Awards: ‘I Want to Do It All’

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qw7mP_0cwXzJaY00

Who knew Victoria Alonso could sing?

Marvel Studios’ president of physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production broke out into song not once, but twice when she was presented with the Visionary Award at the Outfest Legacy Awards on Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

She sang a verse of  B.o.B’s “Beautiful Girl All Over the World” to her wife, Imelda Corcoran. Toward the end of her remarks, Alonso warbled “I Am What I Am” from “La Cage Aux Folles” in English and Spanish.

Musical chops aside, Alonso delivered a passionate speech about LGBTQ equality and visibility. “We have tried to stir it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. That’s OK. That’s OK,” Alonso said of her work at Marvel. “We thank you for being a critic. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide. Diversity and inclusion is not a political game for us. It is 100 percent a responsibility because you don’t get to have the global success that we have given the Walt Disney Company without the support of people around the world of every kind of human there is.”

Alonso said she is committed to diversity of perspectives in storytelling. Her speech came on the heels of the release of “Eternals,” the latest Marvel Studios epic that features the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay superhero. “I want to do it all,” Alonso said. “I want to make sure that I get out there and I create as much change as time will allow.”

Addressing fellow honoree, trans actor Rain Valdez, Alonso said, “I see you. You’re not alone. I perhaps have not 100 percent done right by you. But I can assure you for as long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will do right by you. One of the greatest gifts that we can give each other is in the belonging, is knowing that you do belong. Don’t walk in thinking you don’t belong.”

Indie distributor Neon received the Guardian Award, which was accepted by founder and CEO Tom Quinn. “Today’s cinema is tomorrow’s storytellers,” Quinn said. “We will reap what we sow. Now I know everyone in this room has worked really hard to get here. And I say this not in vain, but yeah, we still have a lot of work to do. There is still a better place we would like to go.”

And then Quinn took a swipe at Netflix’s Dave Chappelle controversy. “FYI, for those people somewhere in L.A., who didn’t get the memo,” Quinn said. “Black trans lives are not a joke.”

Actor Robin de Jesús was presented with the Terrence McNally Award by “Pose” co-creator/executive producer Steven Canals. De Jesús thanked Lin-Manuel Miranda for casting him in his new musical movie “Tick, Tick … Boom!” “It’s not a coincidence that he gave me this role in ‘Tick, Tick …Boom!,’ a role that I can feel has changed me and healed me,” de Jesús said. “It took my Puerto Rican brother with a platform to be the one to give this Puerto Rican brother the platform to give him this moment that I have wanted for so long and that actually for the first time in my life, I’m able to say, I deserve, I allow, I receive.”

Valdez was recognized with the Trailblazer Award. “I do believe that it’s not too late for Hollywood to change its legacy on trans stories,” she said. “A new Hollywood is emerging. I see it in my acting classes, I feel it on sets. With Outfest, we are birthing a new system, an equity-centered playing field.”

Innovative Artists’ Jonathan Howard, attorney Marissa Román Griffith and Visa’s Alan Koenigsberg were also honored for their longtime support of Outfest.

The awards ceremony, presented by IMDB and Cadillac, took place in the museum’s David Geffen Theater and was followed by dinner on the Dolby Terrace.

(Pictured top: Victoria Alonso at “Eternals” premiere in October)

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

7 Powerful Gordon Parks Photos From the New HBO Documentary About Him

“A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks,” borrows the title of the pioneering photographer and filmmaker’s autobiography to explore his legacy as a visual artist. Director and producer John Maggio weaves together stories of contemporary Black photographers and filmmakers with Parks’ life story, tracing his journey from childhood poverty in Kansas to staff photographer at Life magazine in the late 1940s and Hollywood director of movies including “Shaft.” Maggio, who previously spotlighted Ben Bradlee in a 2017 documentary for HBO, intersperses commentary by notables such as Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with vintage clips of Parks speaking about the power of photography.
MOVIES
Variety

Marsai Martin Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Black-ish” and “Little” star Marsai Martin and her Genius Entertainment production company have signed with UTA for representation in all areas. In 2019, Martin starred in “Little,” a feature that she conceptualized, pitched, sold and then executive produced with Will Packer for Universal. The move made Martin, who was just 14, the youngest person to executive produce a major Hollywood film. Directed by Tina Gordon and co-starring Regina Hall and Issa Rae, “Little” went on to gross $49 million at the box office. Most recently, she voiced characters in Universal/Dreamworks Animation’s “Spirit Untamed,” as well as Paramount’s feature film “Paw Patrol.” For...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Alexandra Shipp Blocks Out Her Eyebrows For Outfest Legacy Awards Gala

Alexandra Shipp goes for a no eyebrow look while attending the Outfest Legacy Awards Gala held at Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Saturday (November 13) in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old actress was in attendance to support her tick, tick…BOOM! co-star Robin De Jesus, who was honored with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Terrence Mcnally
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
MOVIES
Variety

Bridging the Past and the Future at the American Cinematheque Awards

Awards season in Hollywood is full of starry nights, but the American Cinematheque Awards shine especially bright. Unlike other award shows, which honor a broad range of talent, the Cinematheque Awards single out “an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures.” For 2021, that honoree was BAFTA winner and Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson. Gwen Deglise, Alexandre Desplat, Hunter Johansson, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi were among the celebrities, producers, film lovers and industry friends who gathered in Beverly Hills,...
MOVIES
Variety

AFI Fest: Red Carpet Arrivals With Halle Berry, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and More

This year’s edition of AFI Fest kicked off with an opening night premiere of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name. The cast, including Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesus and Vanessa Hudgens, walked the red carpet before the screening at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.
MOVIES
Deadline

Brett Dier, Anders Holm & David Rasche Board Lionsgate’s Sebastian Maniscalco Comedy ‘About My Father’

EXCLUSIVE: Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin), Anders Holm (Workaholics) and David Rasche (Succession) are the latest additions to the cast of the recently-wrapped Lionsgate comedy About My Father, written by and starring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. They join an ensemble that also includes Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb and Kim Cattrall. The film directed by Laura Terruso (Work It) is inspired by Maniscalco’s life and his relationship with his father. It sees Sebastian tell his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo (De Niro) that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, with Salvo insisting on crashing a weekend with her tony parents....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Outfest Legacy Awards#Lgbtq#The Walt Disney Company#Neon#The Guardian Award
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video — Film News In Brief

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video Netflix released a music video of students from performing arts public high schools in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas and New York performing “Louder than Words” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name.  The four participating public high schools and one non-profit youth theater include the Baltimore School for the Arts, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts in Dallas, the Chicago School for the Arts, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA) and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Producer Nate Moore Promises Black Panther 2 Will Do Right By Chadwick Boseman's Legacy

Black Panther become a global phenomenon when it hit theaters in 2018, reaching box office highs and cementing its characters as instant favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-expanding roster of super heroes. Many of the characters would go on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before going on for the currently in-production sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the film faced a tragic setback when T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 following his private battle with colon cancer. For Black Panther producer Nate Moore and the rest of the team currently at work on Wakanda Forever, it is important to honor the things Boseman brought to and enjoyed about the Black Panther legacy.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

A24 Acquires ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Movie

Marcel the Shell (with shoes on) is making the leap from the internet to the big screen. A24 has acquired the North American rights to the feature film version of “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” after its 2021 Telluride Film Festival debut, in a deal negotiated by WME Independent and CAA Media Finance. “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” is based on Dean Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate’s beloved stop-motion animated short films of the same name, which have garnered over 50 million views on YouTube since their 2010 debut, plus two New York Times best-selling children’s books. Slate voices Marcel, an...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
Variety

Scarlett Johansson Is Working on a Top-Secret Marvel Project, Reflects on ‘Stressful’ Disney Lawsuit

Before Thursday night’s American Cinematheque gala, it had been 22 months since Scarlett Johansson had set foot on a red carpet. “This is more than dipping my toe in. I feel like I’m getting completely drenched. But it’s exciting,” Johansson told Variety of attending the event held in honor of her near 30-year career. Johansson was joined for the big night by her husband, “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost (who handed her a glass of champagne mid-interview as she made her way down the long line of reporters), and a host of former co-stars and friends, including her Marvel compatriot Jeremy Renner...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Walk of Fame Honoree Salma Hayek Pinault on ‘House of Gucci’ and Proving Doubters Wrong

When Salma Hayek Pinault began her career, she was told that it would be over by the age of 30. And yet, she points out, “I’ve been an actress 37 years. And I feel like my career is better than ever.” It’s hard to argue with the star of “Eternals,” the No. 1 movie at the box office in the U.S. And on Nov. 24, Hayek Pinault will appear in another hotly anticipated film — Ridley Scott’s “The House of Gucci,” in which she plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, the friend and confidante of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani. Together, they plotted the...
MOVIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Take’: ‘Spider-Man’ Opens the Multiverse; Mel Gibson Lands a Job Directing ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

In this episode of “The Take,” we discuss the new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which gave Marvel fans a closer look at the multiverse and includes past villains from other timelines, but where are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire? Also, the cast of “Harry Potter” is reuniting for an HBO Max special, with no mention of controversial author JK Rowling.
MOVIES
Variety

Kristen Stewart on ‘Spencer’ and Her Oscar Buzz: ‘We Don’t Make Movies to Not Connect With Each Other’

Actress Kristen Stewart delivers the performance of her career in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which has thrust her to the forefront of the best actress conversation. But when asked about her thoughts about possibly nabbing her first nom, she bluntly, albeit sarcastically, tells Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast, “I don’t give a shit.” Adds Stewart: “The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy