ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Islamic Center of San Francisco damaged in brazen vandalism

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtb7v_0cwXz8xo00

The Islamic Center of San Francisco was damaged in a brazen vandalism on Friday.

At around 11:00 p.m., the center was defaced when an unidentified person threw a beer bottle through one of the windows.

San Francisco Police officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 400 block of Crescent Ave. at approximately 11:48. A member of ICSF told officers that he and other members were inside when they heard the sound of glass breaking.

"This act of hate will not shake ICSF, we have been part of San Francisco since the 1950s and will continue to remain here working for the community," ICSF said in a statement .

A suspect was caught on surveillance footage running from the scene, but the center's security cameras were outdated with poor quality making identification difficult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xga1M_0cwXz8xo00
The Islamic Center of San Francisco was damaged in a vandalism on Friday. Photo credit Islamic Center of San Francisco

A donations page has been set up to fund the window repairs as well as updated security cameras, so if a similar incident happens in the future there will be proper evidence.

"To the person who attacked us, we wish someday you come visit the mosque and talk to some of the members so we can explain to you what we do and what Islam represents," ICSF said. "We hope someday you find calmness in your heart."

The motivation behind the incident is currently unknown. This is an active investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#San Francisco Police#Security Camera#Ingleside Station#Icsf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy