Islamic Center of San Francisco damaged in brazen vandalism

The Islamic Center of San Francisco was damaged in a brazen vandalism on Friday.

At around 11:00 p.m., the center was defaced when an unidentified person threw a beer bottle through one of the windows.

San Francisco Police officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 400 block of Crescent Ave. at approximately 11:48. A member of ICSF told officers that he and other members were inside when they heard the sound of glass breaking.

"This act of hate will not shake ICSF, we have been part of San Francisco since the 1950s and will continue to remain here working for the community," ICSF said in a statement .

A suspect was caught on surveillance footage running from the scene, but the center's security cameras were outdated with poor quality making identification difficult.

The Islamic Center of San Francisco was damaged in a vandalism on Friday. Photo credit Islamic Center of San Francisco

A donations page has been set up to fund the window repairs as well as updated security cameras, so if a similar incident happens in the future there will be proper evidence.

"To the person who attacked us, we wish someday you come visit the mosque and talk to some of the members so we can explain to you what we do and what Islam represents," ICSF said. "We hope someday you find calmness in your heart."

The motivation behind the incident is currently unknown. This is an active investigation.