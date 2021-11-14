ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI says no data was compromised in fake email incident

By Nexstar Media Wire, Denise Craig
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation insisted no data was accessed or compromised when a series of fake emails were sent from an agency-operated server. According to the agency, the incident occurred due to a “software misconfiguration.”

The emails were sent in two waves early Saturday morning, according to The Spamhaus Project, a nonprofit international cyber intelligence organization based in Andorra and Switzerland. Spamhaus was first to report the incident on Twitter after it had been made aware of “scary” emails supposedly coming from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

FBI confirms fake email messages were sent from gov’t account

The FBI later confirmed the fake emails were sent from an @ic.fbi.gov email account. According to the agency, the server used was one dedicated to pushing notifications to state and local law enforcement, “and was not part of the FBI’s corporate email service.”

“Once we learned of the incident we quickly remediated the software vulnerability, warned partners to disregard the fake emails, and confirmed the integrity of our networks,” the FBI said in a statement to Nexstar.

The agency declined to comment on the number of emails sent during the incident.

