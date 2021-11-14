Apple's Rivalry With Meta Isn't About Privacy—It's About AR, Watches and Home Devices

Netflix is widening its first five mobile games to Apple iOS mobile devices Tuesday, a week after it first rolled them out for Android customers, the company said in a tweet. The games are available immediately to download in Apple's app store by title (see below). On Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, Netflix will start rolling out games within its iOS app proper in a new games row on the homepage on the devices, so you won't need to find them independently in the app store. People using the app on iPad will also find games in the categories drop-down menu.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO